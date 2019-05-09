Sunshine and Showers

New suite at Ipswich Hospital lets mums-to-be relax before going into labour

09 May, 2019 - 06:30
Erica Baxter, maternity support worker (left), with specialist midwife Sascha Smith in the new Nova Suite Picture

Archant

Mums-to-be can relax now in style while waiting to have their baby following the opening of a new induction of labour suite at Ipswich Hospital

The suite, which has been created alongside the Brook Birth Centre on the second floor of the maternity block, will give women the chance to unwind in a homely environment while they wait to go into labour.

Called the Nova Suits, the unit is made up of seven beds and a comfortable 'nest' area, which is decked out with sofas, a dining space and an active birth area so that women can relax - in turn making them more likely to go into labour.

Women considered to be low risk will receive one-to-one care from a midwidfe in the Brook Birth Centre while those with more complex needs will be cared for by the team on the Deben Delivery Suite.

Sascha Smith, lead midwife for the Nova Suite said: "Over 30% of all women who give birth at Ipswich Hospital are induced, with some staying in the suite for several days. That is why it's so important to provide comfortable, homely and non-clinical surroundings in which they can relax.

"Our midwives encourage the women to get up and moving after they have been induced and make use of the nest, which is fitted out like a home from home and has a hypnobirthing area and active birthing equipment, such as birthing balls, to help bring on labour.

"We've had some really brilliant feedback from women using the suite so far.

"The nest area has received particular praise, as women enjoy being able to socialise with other mums-to-be while they wait for their baby to arrive.

"We also seize the opportunity to offer more information sessions and parental education in the nest while the women are waiting to go into labour."

The Nova Suite has replacved the previous four-bed bay on the Deben delivery suite.

