E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Can you see you and your friends in this week's Yates' gallery?

PUBLISHED: 13:21 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 18 November 2019

Were you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLIST

Licklist

The temperature has officially dropped - were you caught on camera warming up with some hot dance moves in Yates on Saturday night?

Were you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLIST

Thermometers across the county are plummeting and there's only five weeks until Christmas, so it was the perfect time for Ipswich to let its hair down and dance away its troubles.

Were you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLIST

The season of the Christmas party is almost upon us, and groups colleagues have already started heading into town en masse to toast a year's hard work.

Were you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLIST

We have assembled this week's gallery of the best party photos from the night - see if you can spot yourself and your friends with your dancing shoes on and a cocktail in your hand.

Were you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLIST

Make sure you share this or tag your mates on the Ipswich Star's Facebook page when you see them.

You may also want to watch:

Were you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLIST

If you were staying in after a big donation and shedding a tear over Children In Need this week, you can see all our previous Yates galleries on our website, uploaded every Monday.

Were you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLIST

Most Read

Engineers replace traffic lights after car crash outside primary school

Suffolk Highways crews are racing to fix a broken traffic light outside St Helen's Primary School before school closes Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Ambulance called to Stoke Park crash

Two cars have collided in Girton Way in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Argos days away from reopening at new site

Argos will reopen in the Sainsbury's in Upper Brook Street. Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Ipswich’s 50ft Christmas tree arrives on the Cornhill

The huge Cornhill Christmas tree being moved into position last year Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Plot of Ipswich land set for auction – what would you do with it?

The plot of land in Ipswich will be auctioned off next month. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

Most Read

Engineers replace traffic lights after car crash outside primary school

Suffolk Highways crews are racing to fix a broken traffic light outside St Helen's Primary School before school closes Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Ambulance called to Stoke Park crash

Two cars have collided in Girton Way in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Argos days away from reopening at new site

Argos will reopen in the Sainsbury's in Upper Brook Street. Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Ipswich’s 50ft Christmas tree arrives on the Cornhill

The huge Cornhill Christmas tree being moved into position last year Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Plot of Ipswich land set for auction – what would you do with it?

The plot of land in Ipswich will be auctioned off next month. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Port experts guide ‘enormous’ 70m Noah’s Ark museum vessel into berth

A replica of Noah's Ark in the lock at the Port of Ipswich, on November 9, 2019 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP IPSWICH

Can you see you and your friends in this week’s Yates’ gallery?

Were you partying at Yates on 16 November? Picture: LICKLIST

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

I feel sorry for Prince Andrew - here’s why

The Duke of York Prince Andrew interviewed for BBC Newsnight. Picture: Mark Harrison/BBC

Man summonsed to court over Manning’s Amusement Park burglary

Chas.Manning newly painted art deco building
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists