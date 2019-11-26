E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich hotel gets £2.5million revamp

PUBLISHED: 18:29 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:29 26 November 2019

The Novotel in Grey Friars Road, Ipswich has been given a £2.5million revamp. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Novotel in Grey Friars Road, Ipswich has been given a £2.5million revamp. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A major hotel close to Ipswich town centre has been given a £2.5million refurbishment - three years after being bought by a leading chain.

Fairview Hotels decided to carry out an extensive revamp of the Novotel in Grey Friars Road after buying the venue in 2016.

All 101 bedrooms and public areas of the site have been transformed into what Fairview described as a "modern, contemporary style, catering for the needs of today's guests".

General manager Nuwan Jayasena now hopes the change will help to attract new guests to the hotel, which also has a business centre, six meeting rooms and free high-speed wi-fi.

Fairview director Neil Forbes said Ipswich is a very important market for then company and added: "We are delighted to be able to recognise and thank our guests for choosing to stay with us at Novotel Ipswich by investing in this hotel and we hope to continue providing the highest levels of hospitality."

The changes will be unveiled at a cocktail party between 5.30pm and 8pm on Thursday, December 5, where Ipswich mayor Jan Parry will cut the ribbon.

