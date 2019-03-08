Ipswich hotel offers free double room to dads who tell them 'bad jokes'
PUBLISHED: 12:54 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 14 June 2019
Have you heard the one about a hotel offering free places to people who make them laugh?
Well, this is no joke - as Novotel really is giving away a free stay at its Ipswich branch to those who can tell the cheesiest one-liners for Fathers' Day.
The hotel chain has selected the Suffolk town as one the locations for its #NovotelDadJokes competition, where dads are encouraged to send corny wisecracks and quips via the hashtag on social media.
Those who make them laugh - or groan - the most could be in with a chance of winning a free stay in a double room.
To take part, email the hotel chain or use the hashtag on its social media channels.