Ipswich hotel offers free double room to dads who tell them 'bad jokes'

Novotel in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Have you heard the one about a hotel offering free places to people who make them laugh?

Well, this is no joke - as Novotel really is giving away a free stay at its Ipswich branch to those who can tell the cheesiest one-liners for Fathers' Day.

The hotel chain has selected the Suffolk town as one the locations for its #NovotelDadJokes competition, where dads are encouraged to send corny wisecracks and quips via the hashtag on social media.

Those who make them laugh - or groan - the most could be in with a chance of winning a free stay in a double room.

To take part, email the hotel chain or use the hashtag on its social media channels.