Look who’s wearing a face mask now!
PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 August 2020
KATY SANDALLS
Now even Cardinal Wolsey is wearing a face mask - and also using hand sanitiser.
The Thomas Wolsey statue, in St Peter’s Street, was today seen wearing a face covering.
And the most famous son of Ipswich was even holding a small bottle of hand gel, clearly taking note of advice about coronavirus prevention.
