Look who’s wearing a face mask now!

The statue of Cardinal Wolsey wearing a face mask and holding hand sanitiser Picture: KATY SANDALLS KATY SANDALLS

Now even Cardinal Wolsey is wearing a face mask - and also using hand sanitiser.

The Thomas Wolsey statue, in St Peter’s Street, was today seen wearing a face covering.

And the most famous son of Ipswich was even holding a small bottle of hand gel, clearly taking note of advice about coronavirus prevention.