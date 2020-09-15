E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

£1.3m revamp of two Ipswich bungalows for people with learning disabilities

PUBLISHED: 14:54 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 15 September 2020

The NSFT has started a £1.3million revamp of two bungalows at its Walker Close facility in Ipswich. Picture: NSFT/PAGEPIX

The NSFT has started a £1.3million revamp of two bungalows at its Walker Close facility in Ipswich. Picture: NSFT/PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

A £1.3million revamp of two bungalows for people with learning difficulties in Ipswich has got under way.

The NSFT has started a £1.3million revamp of two bungalows at its Walker Close facility in Ipswich. Pictured is Susie Howlett, service lead for the learning disability and autism specialist service at the NSFT. Picture: NSFT/PAGEPIXThe NSFT has started a £1.3million revamp of two bungalows at its Walker Close facility in Ipswich. Pictured is Susie Howlett, service lead for the learning disability and autism specialist service at the NSFT. Picture: NSFT/PAGEPIX

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) is carrying out the extensive revamp of the buildings at its Walker Close facility, so they are comfortable and welcoming environments which will improve safety for patients.

It will see each bungalow’s four bedrooms and shared bathrooms replaced with three en-suite bedrooms, which the NSFT says will improve the privacy and dignity of patients.

Porches will be added to the front of the buildings to provide an extra door for safety and added security, while CCTV will also be installed.

Pat Long, NSFT associate director, said: “Our teams are really excited about this project and delighted that the trust is investing such a significant sum to upgrade this dated accommodation.

The NSFT has started a £1.3million revamp of two bungalows at its Walker Close facility in Ipswich. Susie Howlett, service lead for the learning disability and autism specialist service at the NSFT. Picture: NSFT/PAGEPIXThe NSFT has started a £1.3million revamp of two bungalows at its Walker Close facility in Ipswich. Susie Howlett, service lead for the learning disability and autism specialist service at the NSFT. Picture: NSFT/PAGEPIX

“The bungalows provide 24/7 care for people with learning disabilities or autism who are experiencing additional mental health issues, or other challenging behaviours which are difficult to manage within the community.

You may also want to watch:

“As such, it is vital that the environment is as calming and homely as possible.

“Staff have worked really closely with our service users while planning this upgrade and have made sure they are fully involved with decisions on colour schemes, furnishings and overall design. This is really important as they will be the ones using the space so it is vital that they can have their say on how the buildings will look and feel.”

Susie Howlett, service lead for the learning disability and autism specialist service at the NSFT, said: “Some really nice touches have been included in the design, such as pictures of windmills, the sea and beach huts which will be added to doors to help patients to identify their bedrooms.

“These images will double as visibility apertures which staff can open to check that service users are safe, again helping the bungalows look less clinical.

“Work is also taking place to upgrade the communal areas and kitchens so that staff can support service users to do their own washing and prepare simple meals to build up their confidence and independence as they get ready for discharge.

“Medical equipment in the bungalows will be upgraded while ensuring it is stored out of sight as much as possible to continue the homely feel.”

Work on both bungalows should be complete by early 2021.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

“No talking at work” warning to returning Ipswich council staff

Staff are preparing to return to Grafton House. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man found guilty of deliberately driving his car at three men

Thomas Broughton, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, has been warned he faces a jail sentence after being found guilty of driving his car at three men in St Helen's Street, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Former pub could be turned into a home

The Admiral's Head pub in Little Bealings closed in 2012, with owners seeking permission to convert it into a home Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Fowkes is hat-trick hero as Needham beat Stowmarket to set up final date with Lowestoft

Needham Market players celebrate after Ben Fowkes breaks the deadlock with the opening goal. Picture: CARL MARSTON

RAF base lit up to mark 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain

RAF Bawdsey, a former radar station in Suffolk, one of two sites where an