Protest held in support of Sizewell C

Environmentalist protesters from 'Nuclear For Net Zero' gathered in Ipswich on Monday to show their support for nuclear power and Sizewell C. Picture: NUCLEAR FOR NET ZERO

An environmental group protested in support of nuclear power in Ipswich by displaying banners and handing out ‘radioactive bananas’ in support of Sizewell C.



The newly-formed Nuclear for Net Zero group gathered outside Ipswich Town Hall on Monday, August 31 to say that nuclear power is the only way to prevent a climate emergency.

EDF Energy’s proposal to build Sizewell C has sparked much controversy in the region, with celebrities such as Bill Turnbull and campaign groups like the RSPB claiming it would cause great harm to area.

EDF has argued that nuclear power is a essential part of the mix to provide the country’s future energy needs.

However, many of the protests that have been held have been against Sizewell, as oppose to for it.



Zion Lights, who has helped form the Nuclear for Net Zero group with Mark Lynas and members of Extinction Rebellion, said: “My goal has always been the same - to protect nature as much as possible, to bring down rising emissions that are fuelling climate change, and to do so with an evidence-based approach.

“These goals simply cannot be achieved without nuclear as part of the equation - and that’s what Nuclear for Net Zero is here to say.

“If you’re an environmentalist, you should also be pro-nuclear.”



As well as creating a ‘radioactive heart’ of bananas – which are naturally radioactive - banners were dropped off the Sir Bobby Robson bridge with slogans “Nuclear for Net Zero” and “Build Sizewell C”.

Joel Scott-Halkes, Extinction Rebellion actions coordinator, said: “My conscience propels me to speak out, even if it will make me unpopular amongst other environmentalists.

“Ultimately though there’s no environmentalism on a dead planet. It’s time to get real about nuclear.”

In September, the group plans on holding a picnic and swim outside the existing Sizewell power station to gather new supporters.

One of the protest participants, Richard Ollington, added: “Just like uranium, bananas are a natural source of radiation.

“Bananas are a healthy part of your five a day, just like nuclear power is a clean part of Britain’s energy future.”