Peter Rabbit shares his favourite tales with friends

Children from a nursery in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich have proved you are never too young to develop a love of reading by bringing their favourite stories to life for World Book Day.

Babies, toddlers and preschoolers at the Play-Out nursery all got into the spirit dressing up as their favourite storybook characters including Peter Rabbit, The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Golidilocks.

Hannah Parsons, Deputy Manager at Play-Out Ipswich , said: “It was lovely to see so many children dressed up as their favourite story book characters, we shared the stories the children brought in with their friends.

“We have done a variety of activities around stories, making very hungry caterpillars with play dough, acting out the three little pigs and making our own Elmer’s with lots of colours.”

Staff at the nursery say the children all love reading and their favourite books are We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, The Gruffalo, Dear Zoo, Stick Man and Meg and Mog.

“Reading books to the children stimulates their imagination and expands their understanding of the world. Sharing stories, talking and singing helps to develop children in lots of ways,” said Hannah.

