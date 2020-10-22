E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

New 5G network in Ipswich unveiled by mobile giant O2

PUBLISHED: 15:40 22 October 2020

O2 has brought its 5G network to Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

O2 has brought its 5G network to Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Mobile phone giant O2 is preparing to launch its 5G network in Ipswich along with other large towns in the East of England.

The company, owned by Spanish Telecoms giant Telefonica, said its 5G service will now be available in more than 100 towns and cities across the UK.

The firm said the roll-out is continuing ahead of schedule, with Milton Keynes, Ipswich and Chelmsford now added to the list of areas where 5G has been switched on.

A year on from launching its 5G network, O2 now has 108 locations up and running, despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

MORE: Ipswich shoppers get glimpse of a 5G future

You may also want to watch:

“One year on and we have made some incredible progress, not just in terms of our roll-out but in bringing about new capabilities that will make real changes to people’s everyday lives,” said Derek McManus, chief operating officer at O2.

“No-one could have predicted the way this year has turned out and that, almost overnight, customers would turn to their networks more than ever before to keep them connected to loved ones, colleagues and suppliers.

“Connectivity has never been more important and we want our network to continue to raise the bar. We firmly believe 5G has a role in helping to rebuild Britain, unlocking huge possibilities for our economy and society.

“We’re excited to keep pushing ahead with our roll-out along with our partners Ericson and Nokia, to keep supporting our customers, businesses and society.”

It comes as O2 owner Telefonica plans to merge with Virgin Media parent company Liberty in a deal worth £31 billion which is currently being investigated by competition watchdogs in the UK and Europe.

Other phone networks are also rolling out 5G networks across the area as part of a major drive to improve connectivity for residents.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Tributes paid to ‘best mum in the world’ who died suddenly aged 44

Paul Fry and his fiancee Rachel who died suddenly aged 44. Picture: PAUL FRY

Ipswich restaurant to offer free meals to school pupils at half-term – after Government says it won’t

Tina Leamon and her son James, who manage The Grill at Twenty5 in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Hopeless romantic Dawn reveals she didn’t find love on First Dates

Dawn and Paul, both from Ipswich, appeared on First Dates last night for their blind date. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Police appeal for witnesses after two men demand cash from people on Felixstowe promenade

Police appealing for witnesses after men demand cash on Felixstowe promenade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More government cash for Suffolk councils but funding worries remain

David Ellesmere said councils needed more certainty about funding in the months ahead. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND