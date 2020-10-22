New 5G network in Ipswich unveiled by mobile giant O2

Mobile phone giant O2 is preparing to launch its 5G network in Ipswich along with other large towns in the East of England.

The company, owned by Spanish Telecoms giant Telefonica, said its 5G service will now be available in more than 100 towns and cities across the UK.

The firm said the roll-out is continuing ahead of schedule, with Milton Keynes, Ipswich and Chelmsford now added to the list of areas where 5G has been switched on.

A year on from launching its 5G network, O2 now has 108 locations up and running, despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“One year on and we have made some incredible progress, not just in terms of our roll-out but in bringing about new capabilities that will make real changes to people’s everyday lives,” said Derek McManus, chief operating officer at O2.

“No-one could have predicted the way this year has turned out and that, almost overnight, customers would turn to their networks more than ever before to keep them connected to loved ones, colleagues and suppliers.

“Connectivity has never been more important and we want our network to continue to raise the bar. We firmly believe 5G has a role in helping to rebuild Britain, unlocking huge possibilities for our economy and society.

“We’re excited to keep pushing ahead with our roll-out along with our partners Ericson and Nokia, to keep supporting our customers, businesses and society.”

It comes as O2 owner Telefonica plans to merge with Virgin Media parent company Liberty in a deal worth £31 billion which is currently being investigated by competition watchdogs in the UK and Europe.

Other phone networks are also rolling out 5G networks across the area as part of a major drive to improve connectivity for residents.