Warning over mobile phone signal disruption in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:57 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 23 January 2020

People have been warned of disruption to their mobile phone signal in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

People in Ipswich have been warned their mobile phone signals "might come and go" as a result of "essential work" being carried out by operator O2.

The network provider texted customers in the IP1 postcode area, covering the central part of town, to warn that it would carrying out the improvements on Friday, January 24.

It told customers: "Your signal might come and go. We'll keep you posted though."

People can keep an eye on the progress of the works by visiting www.o2.co.uk

