Mobile signals 'might come and go' in Ipswich as 'essential work' carried out

19 August, 2019 - 06:45
O2 has warned of disruption while it carries work to improve the signal in the Ipswich area. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Mobile phone signals "might come and go" in Ipswich while O2 carries out work to improve the network in the area, people have warned.

The mobile phone network provider has text messaged its customers to say it would be carrying out the "essential work" in the IP1 postcode area on Thursday, August 22.

The message told customers: "To improve our network, we're carrying out essential work in IP1.

"While we do, your signal might come and go. We'll keep you posted though

"The work will happen on August 22."

O2 customers can click here for more information about how the work is going. They are then prompted to enter details about where they are to get the latest news on any signal disruption.

O2 carried out some similar work in June this year.

