O2 phone signal in Ipswich could be disrupted during 'essential work'

O2 customers in Ipswich have been warned of potential disruption on June 20. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

O2 customers have been warned that their mobile phone signals might be affected while the company carries out essential improvement works in Ipswich.

The mobile phone operator has texted its customers in the IP1 postcode area to warn them of the potential disruption when the works take place on Thursday, June 20.

The company said in its message: "To improve our network, we're carrying out essential work in IP1.

"While we do, your signal might come and go. We'll keep you posted throughout though.

"The work will happen on June 20."

O2 customers have been told they can get updates on the progress of the work during the day by visiting http://v.o2.co.uk/U7i6d0x0, where they are then prompted to enter details about where they are to get the latest news on any signal disruption.