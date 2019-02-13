Town centre footpath closed due to falling debris reopens

Oak Lane in Ipswich has been closed for public safety Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A town centre footpath closed to keep members of the public safe because of falling debris has reopened.

Oak Lane in Ipswich, which is behind the McDonald’s fast food restaurant, was closed on February 7 after high winds caused debris to fall.

Suffolk Highways, which maintains and looks after the majority of the county’s road and pavement network, urged people at the time to “please avoid the area until further notice”, saying it would be “temporarily closed for public safety”.

In a tweet updating people at the weekend, Suffolk Highways said the closure would be in place 24 hours a day until February 15.

But it has been able to finish the work early, saying the “closure has been removed, thank you all for your patience whilst the works to make the area safe were underway”.

