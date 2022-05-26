Neighbours raised alarm after man not seen for several days

Andy Van Den Hurk was found dead at his home in Wellington Street, Suffolk Coroners Court heard - Credit: Archant

Concerned neighbours raised the alarm after an Ipswich man had not been seen for several days, which was described as being "out of character".

Andy Van Den Hurk, 46, was found dead in bed at his home with a variety of prescription drugs and alcohol in his system, an inquest at Suffolk Coroner's Court heard.

He had a history of mental ill health, including depression, anxiety and substance abuse, while he also suffered from chronic pain prior to his death on September 2.

However, Catherine Wood, assistant coroner for Suffolk, said she did not have sufficient evidence to rule his death was caused by suicide, while she could also not be satisfied that he died from an accidental overdose.

PC Joseph Levett attended Mr Van Den Hurk's home in Wellington Street, Ipswich, and found him lying in bed surrounded by many packets of prescription medication.

He said there were also empty beer cans on the lounge floor and the leftovers from a recent meal.

A toxicology analysis was carried out which revealed he had suffered a heart attack and had 108mgs of alcohol in 100mls of blood, while he had also taken a number of medications, including opioids and diazepam.

Ms Wood read a statement from Dr Omolulu Ogunniyi at Burlington Primary Care, who said that Mr Van Den Hurk, who was born in Eindhoven in the Netherlands, had a long history of poor mental health from the age of 13.

He had attended a psychiatric unit for 18 months and was on weekly medication while under the care of the surgery’s mental health team.

The coroner said: “I don’t have sufficient evidence to determine suicide. I need to have evidence that this was something the deceased did himself and therefore I have no evidence of intent.”

She recorded a verdict that Mr Van Den Hurk had died from a mixed drug overdose.