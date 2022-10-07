Charity's appeal for volunteers to help prevent deaths on the Orwell Bridge

The Bearded Fishermen is calling for volunteers to prevent deaths on Orwell Bridge - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A charity is appealing for volunteers to come forward to take part in patrols to try to prevent deaths at a Suffolk bridge.

The Bearded Fishermen, based in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, is hoping to recruit people to monitor the Orwell Bridge on the A14, near Ipswich, following a number of incidents.

On Tuesday, the A14 was closed in both directions between junctions 56 and 57 for more than two hours while police responded to a call on the bridge.

The charity’s vice-chair Michael Leyland said he was still hoping to be able to visit Suffolk and possibly to meet Ipswich MP Tom Hunt to discuss possible solutions.

He suggested one possible preventative measure could be to install curved anti-climb barriers along the sides of the bridge.

A volunteer patrol on the bridge could also offer people advice and direct them to support services, Mr Leyland said.

The charity is already monitoring Humber Bridge and has helped many people in distress since starting patrols there more than a year ago.

Mr Leyland said: “If there was somebody else who could talk to them, that support network could stop them from going on to the bridge.

“I do think that having the people there is going to be the best option.”

He is hoping to get four or five volunteers for the the Orwell Bridge and the charity will then visit to decide on the best course of action.

To volunteer for the charity, visit https://www.beardedfishermen.org.uk or phone 01427 619505.