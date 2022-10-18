Family's tribute to star dad, 41, who will be 'missed forever'

Tributes have been paid to Daniel Peek, who has died at the age of 41. - Credit: Contributed

An Ipswich father and teacher have remembered as a caring dad, partner and friend who will be "missed forever".

The family of Daniel Peek has paid tribute as they raise awareness around addiction, something the 41-year-old had lived with.

Mr Peek, who grew up in Basildon before moving to Ipswich, struggled with his mental health and alcohol addiction for many years.

Daniel Peek with his children, Isaac and Amelie - Credit: Contributed

His partner, Lucy Norfolk, said that she will always remember the head of English and drama at Ipswich Academy as a “really good dad and an amazing cook”.

She added: “The last thing Daniel did was making sure that our children were OK."

Daniel Peek with his children, Isaac and Amelie and his partner Lucy - Credit: Contributed

“He was very kind and caring, but his addiction didn’t help him.

“Alcohol took Daniel away and destroyed everything he loved. This addiction and disease is one of the worst to see.

“It gradually takes the person and the family slowly watches their loved one die from an almost slow suicide.”

Daniel's last birthday - Credit: Contributed

She said that Mr Peek tried to cut off drinking a few times and eventually went to rehab, but his condition was getting worse.

A year ago, he was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

He died on September 6, and wished to donate his organs and tissues to help save the lives of others.

Letters written by Daniel's daughter, Amelie - Credit: Contributed

Ms Norfolk said: “When Daniel knew he could no longer live, he wanted to make sure that others could.

“Daniel will be forever missed. He loves his children to the moon and back.

Daniel's children, Isaac and Amelie - Credit: Contributed

“Daniel, you are a star and we will never forget you.”

Mr Peek’s partner said that they were very open with their children, Isaac, 12, and Amelie, 10, and tried to explain to them about his addiction.

She added: “We made sure that our children don't feel responsible for anything that was happening.

“A lot of children blame themselves and very often repeat the cycle.”

Ms Norfolk said that Isaac and Amelie miss their dad very much.

She has opened an online fundraising for The National Association For Children Of Alcoholics and wants to raise awareness that many families can be dealing with addictions, including very vulnerable children.

The charity supported Ms Norfolk and her children during Daniel’s struggles.

She said: “Some people don’t believe that alcoholism is an illness. They think it’s a choice.

“Seeing Daniel going through it, I don't think he had a choice.

“I hope some good can come from Daniel’s death. He has saved three people already with his organs.

Daniel cooking for his family - Credit: Contributed

“By sharing the story, I would like to save others from this addiction before it's too late like it was for Daniel”

Ms Norfolk said that about 200 people attended Daniel’s funeral, expressing how amazing friend, teacher and family member he was.

Daniel Peek with his children, Isaac and Amelie - Credit: Contributed



