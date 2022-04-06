News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Gig-to-remember raises £3,000 in memory of Downsetters Stan

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 7:30 AM April 6, 2022
Ipswich musician Stan Stanojevic of The Downsetters, who has died aged 52

Ipswich musician Stan Stanojevic of The Downsetters; his band has taken to the stage for the first time since his death - Credit: Os Mie

The atmosphere was "electric" at a long-awaited tribute concert in memory of an Ipswich musician and "local legend".

Members of The Downsetters wanted to give their 'band general' Stan Stanojevic a musical send-off following his death in September after a battle with bowel cancer

The 52-year-old founded the well-known ska and reggae band that went on to perform at Glastonbury festival and all around the world. 

The concert was originally meant to go ahead in December, but rising Covid levels at the time prompted the band to take the decision to reschedule to March 26, raising £3,104 for Crohns UK. 

Speaking a week after the gig at The Music Room, Reece Sleightholme said: "It was a really good night - emotional but all about raising money and putting on a good show and I think we did both.

A hat and Stan's guitar took place of pride in the centre of the stage

Stan Stanojevic's hat and guitar were placed in the very centre of the stage for the tribute show - Credit: Shaun Singleton

"From my own point of view, it was mixed emotions. 

"It was the first time we'd played without Stan and for some of us it was the first gig post-Covid, so there were nerves but we were excited to play live and give Stan the musical send-off he deserved. 

"It was one of the best gigs we'd ever played, we were so driven to make it one to remember - the atmosphere was electric." 

All proceeds raised via ticket sales and purchases on the night have been donated to Crohn's and Colitis UK.

Stan was a long-term sufferer of Crohn's disease and the band saw first-hand the effect it had on their bandmate, hence the decision to raise money for the charity.

The Downsetters on stage at The Music Room, Ipswich, with former bandmate Stan's guitar

A few more dates are in the diary for the Downsetters, who wanted to mark this return gig before looking to the future - Credit: Shaun Singleton

There are plans for the band to perform a few more gigs over the summer, with Reece saying that he never doubted they would carry on. 

He said: "We owed it to him to give it a go. 

"He put his heart and soul into this band for 10 years and we couldn't just let it fizzle and fade into nothing. 

"We didn't know until we all talked about it, but when we did it was great to know we were all singing from the same hymn sheet about carrying on. 

"It's safe to say we all did him proud and a huge thanks to the support acts, Behind the Nut and Sleeping Rudeboy, as well as DJ Luna Junkie and the venue and photographer."

Tributes are being paid to Ipswich musician Stan Stanojevic

The band said they wanted to give Stan the musical send-off he deserved - Credit: Shaun Singleton

