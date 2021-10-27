'Art was his life' - Exhibit to showcase loved Felixstowe teacher's work

Published: 11:30 AM October 27, 2021 Updated: 12:23 PM October 27, 2021

Ed Wilson, an artist and former art teacher at Thurston Upper School, now Thurston Community College, died earlier this year. - Credit: Supplied by Sylvia Wilson

The work of a devoted Suffolk artist, teacher and family man will be exhibited in his memory in Felixstowe.

Ed Wilson, who died after a battle with cancer in February 2021, a few weeks after marking his 72nd birthday has been remembered for his devotion to his work and his family.

His wife Sylvia said: "Art was his life.

"He was very positive, optimistic and devoted to his art and printmaking and signing, as well as to his family."

The former art teacher at Thurston Upper School, now Thurston Community College, always loved art before devoting his time to his prints.

Mr Wilson leaves behind his three children, Owain, Huw and Siân and his wife Sylvia.

Mrs Wilson added: "We haven't had a service yet as it's been difficult to arrange with Huw in Norway."

Former student Daniel Emery, also an art teacher, paid tribute to the man who helped him develop as an artist.

Mr Emery, of Northgate High School, said Mr Wilson really supported him with his work.

As part of his first exhibition in more than 20 years, he plans to showcase some of Mr Wilson's pieces.

Daniel Emery - Credit: Thomas Emery

The 56-year-old added: "Ed was my art teacher and prolific printmaker and a huge inspiration. Including some of his work in my exhibition is my small tribute to him and how his tutelage set me on my path in art and education."

The father-of-three explained the paintings and prints are of the local coast and landscape in an abstract way.

"I can remember my first day as a young art teacher borrowing a small dinghy and fishing net from local fishermen, to set up a huge still life in the centre of the art studio at Deben High School," he said.

He was also "inspired" at the Felixstowe school by teaching Matthew Darbyshire, now an internationally renowned artist, and visiting Suffolk artist Jevan Watkins-Jones.

Mr Emery's exhibition starts on Thursday, October 28 and runs through to November 3, at The 142 Gallery, Hamilton Road, IP11 7DS. Timings of the gallery are from 10am to 4pm.