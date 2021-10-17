Superhero send off planned for 'charismatic and cheeky' Alexander, 15

Published: 8:00 AM October 17, 2021

A service celebrating the life of a 15-year-old Marvel fan will see friends and family assemble as his favourite superheroes in a fitting send off.

Tributes have been paid by the family of "charismatic and cheeky" Alexander Loosemore-Enfield, from near Ravenswood, Ipswich, who died on October 7.

At the age of three and a half, Alexander was diagnosed with a life-limiting condition known as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive condition which causes the muscles to weaken.

His parents, Shaun Enfield and Nikki Loosemore said their son never complained about his disability.

Shaun said: "He was reserved when you did not know him, as soon as you did he was a very charismatic person.

"He was cheeky once you knew him, he was not one to get involved but you would see him looking and having this little smile.

"He was a typical boy.

"He was always into his Marvel and superheroes. He loved Marvel in general, he love watching Spiderman, Captain America and Ironman."

The couple described their son's love of Transformers, especially its machine protagonist Optimus Prime.

Shaun said: "He was trying to collect all of the Optimus Prime figures. We would go out and we would say what would you like, and he would say 'Optimus Prime'.

"Even though he had a disability we carried on as a normal family, we went out and tried to go on holiday."

Nikki said Alexander adapted to his circumstances including when meeting the couple's grandchildren, touching his head against theirs.

"He was very caring," she said.

Alexander attended Thomas Wolsey School and was in Year 11. He was starting to consider where he would go on to study.

Nikki said: "We were going through trying to find a college."

The 15-year-old had an eclectic music taste, enjoying everything from the theme songs of Transformer, Sonic the Hedgehog and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, to Ed Sheeran and Bon Jovi.

Shaun said music from Moana, one of Alexander's favourite Disney films, will play during the service.

Nikki said: "We're not wearing black. We are trying to celebrate the times we had we had with him."

The family has asked where possible to wear bright colours and where possible clothing relating to Marvel superheroes.

An outpouring of support online and a fundraising appeal has seen more than £1,600 donated in six days.

The family has asked for donations to East Anglian Children's Hospice (EACH) where Alexander would go for respite visits at the Treehouse.

Shaun said: "He would moan he had to go and then would not want to come back home.

"Knowing he was there, you didn't have to worry for him. You knew he was in a safe and secure environment."

The couple praised the care that Alexander received in the days before his death at St Mary's Hospital, in London.

Nikki said: "They were fantastic, even though they had the understanding they couldn't do anything, the support, the environment making sure his last few days were great."

The couple were by Alexander's side, with the hospital allowing more family members to come in to say their goodbye.

The I'm Leaning service will be held at St John The Baptist, Orwell Road, Felixstowe, on November 3.

Donations can be made to East Anglian Children's Hospice (EACH) or care of David Button Independent Funeral Directors.