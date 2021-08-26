Popular Ipswich runner and ex-postie who would 'do anything to help' dies at 92

Published: 6:00 AM August 26, 2021

Ipswich runner and former-postie Eric Daykin, who would "do anything to help others", has died at the age of 92

Mr Daykin, who lived on the Chantry estate, completed 11 marathons, including seven London Marathons and others in Athens, Edinburgh and Blackpool.

The 92-year-old was very active throughout his life, hiking up Mount Kilimanjaro and always cycling and walking to work when he was at Ipswich Royal Mail depot for 35 years.

Mr Daykin competing in the Athens Marathon - Credit: Daykin Family

His marathon running was often for a good cause and his son Kenneth Daykin thinks he must have raised thousands of pounds for the Children's Society.

Mr Daykin said when he ran the Ipswich Half Marathon at the age of 82, a complete stranger came up to Eric and said: “You are my inspiration. I read about your running in The Evening Star and thought, if you can do it at your age I have no excuses."

"So in some ways, Eric passed on the torch," Mr Daykin added.

"He would do anything to help others and mowed the elderly's lawns and got them shopping when he retired."

Mr Daykin worked on a farm before joining the army - Credit: Daykin Family

Mr Daykin was fostered as a child, and later he worked at a farm before serving in the army from 1949 to 1952 mainly in Kenya.

When he was discharged, he left with one suitcase full of his life's possessions.

"His life was a triumph over a difficult start," his son added.

"He kept running over 32 years which was quite an achievement."

Mr Daykin has been described as "generous and kind" by his family - Credit: Daykin Family

As a father, he was always "generous and kind" to his family and always took his four children on special trips to London for their birthday.

"He treasured his family," he added.

More than 10 years ago his wife died and he lost "the love of his life" which came as a total shock.

The couple had moved out of his Chantry home, after Mr Daykin developed Parkinson's disease, into sheltered accommodation and then the Willows Care Home.

Celebrating after finishing the Athens Marathon - Credit: Daykin Family

While in the Ipswich care home he proudly displayed his marathon medals on the wall of his room and kept a small chunk of the Berlin wall under his bed.

The funeral of Eric Daykin took place last Thursday at Ipswich Crematorium after he died on August 2.

He leaves behind his four children, Kenneth, Theresa, Andrew and David.

Mr Daykin ran a total of 11 marathons - Credit: Daykin Family



