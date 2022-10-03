Family pay tribute to man who fell from balcony 'fearing for his safety'

A ‘caring, peace loving’ Harwich man fell from a third floor balcony after fearing for his safety during a drug-fuelled Suffolk house party, an inquest heard.

Gary Henderson, 64, who lived in Rowlands Yard, Main Road, had attended the party at a flat in Duke Street, Ipswich with his friend Tim Gill on June 24, 2020, but the atmosphere turned sour as the evening wore on and there were a series of arguments.

Prior to his death, keen fisherman Mr Henderson had also been involved in an argument with the flat owner Rebecca Hibble, who knew Mr Gill, which was broken up by another attendee, Karl Horsnell.

Suffolk Coroners Court heard that three other partygoers, including Mr Gill, decided to leave because of the worsening situation and Mr Henderson was alone with Ms Hibble and Mr Horsnell.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley said he may have decided to try and escape over the balcony rather than risk further conflict by leaving through the front door, but in doing so lost his footing and fell to the floor, suffering severe injuries to the head, spine and ribs.

The scene in Duke Street, Ipswich - Credit: BRAD JONES

DI Matthew Connick, from Suffolk Police major investigations team, said earlier in the evening the other partygoers had obtained Mr Henderson’s bank card and had tried to withdraw money to buy cocaine, but had the wrong PIN and reported that the card had been swallowed by the machine.

He suggested this failure to get money could perhaps have been the cause of the subsequent arguments.

He added: “I believe Gary ended up on that balcony because he was in fear of what was happening inside that flat. Alcohol plays a factor in terms of decision making, but the evidence is that Gary ended up on the outside of that balcony because he was in fear of what was happening inside that flat.”

Neighbours reported hearing ‘singing and laughing’ among the revellers before being awoken in the early hours of the morning by the noise of a female screaming ‘get off the balcony.’

Adam Tye, who lived opposite the Duke Street flat, said in the dark he could see the outline of a woman in black standing on the balcony shouting, ‘get back in, don’t be stupid’.

He then saw Mr Henderson hanging off the balcony and trying to place his feet on the railing below before calling for an ambulance following the fall.

Mr Parsley gave a narrative verdict that Mr Henderson died when ‘fearing for his safety, he climbed over the balcony of a third floor flat and while attempting to climb down, he lost his footing and fell to the ground below.’

Following the inquest, his cousin Paul Henderson described how the maintenance man hardly ever left Harwich and Dovercourt and had never been to the flat nor did he know the other partygoers, but had attended as a friend of Mr Gill, who had been invited over social media by Ms Hibble.

He said although he was a drinker, his cousin never took drugs.

He added: “Obviously, I knew Gary throughout his life and he has always been a very caring, peace-loving person who would go out of his way to avoid any kind of confrontation. I have never known him to say or do anything aggressive.

“It is a double tragedy that he died in these circumstances and the coroner recognised that.”

Earlier, a statement had been read to the inquest by Mr Henderson’s sister Kim, who described how he loved to help the fishermen of Harwich and loved his cat Lola.

She said: “He only had a very good character, but he was very naïve and thought everybody was his friend.

“Unfortunately, his luck ran out when he trusted some very dubious people.”