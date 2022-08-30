Hawaiian shirts and huge crowd to commemorate 'family man' Adrian

On the 10-year anniversary of that day, around 100 of Adrian's friends and family reunited at the Cock and Pye - Credit: Nathan Garrard/Andy Abbott

People travelled from across the country and dug out their old Hawaiian shirts for an "absolutely amazing" event remembering the life of a popular Ipswich landlord.

Adrian Caldwell, a former publican of the Cock and Pye on Upper Brook Street, passed away from cancer 10 years ago at the age of 47.

Following advice he gave to friends and family prior to his death, mourners gathered at the venue after his funeral in Hawaiian shirts.

Adrian's children, Ryan, Jake, Tara and Hollie - Credit: Kelly Nunn

On the 10-year anniversary of that day, around 100 of his friends and family reunited at the Cock and Pye.

"It was absolutely amazing to see so many people come", said Adrian's widow, Alison Brewster.

"Everyone who turned up in Hawaiian shirts had held on to the ones they wore to the funeral.

"To see that many people come out and want to celebrate his life again was just brilliant.

"Adrian would have definitely expected to happen. But he would have loved it."

"He was an incredible person, fantastic landlord, amazing friend and a brilliant family man.

"He meant so much to so many and the amount of people who turned up is a testament to that."

An estimated £500 was raised from the event, with all proceeds being donated to Macmillan.

One of the organisers, Steven Wells, said customers at the pub who didn't even know Adrian were donating.

Steven Wells (right) said customers at the pub who didn't even know Adrian were donating. - Credit: Nathan Garrard

"They were telling us stories about people they'd lost or survivors of cancer", he said.

"I think that's why so many people were willing to give."

A number of people who gathered at the pub had never met before, with some coming from as far as Doncaster and Kent to attend.

"Adrian would have loved it and to have caught up with so many people.

"If he was there, he would have thought 'where's my Guinness?'", said Steven.

"It was great to see such a high turnout gather to remember and celebrate Adrian's life."