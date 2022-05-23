'He left a mark' - TikTokers to climb Snowdon in memory of Ipswich boy

People from all over the country will be climbing Mount Snowdon next week in memory of an inspirational boy from Ipswich.

Harrison Boyd was just 13 when he died of a NUT carcinoma, a rare form of cancer, on October 6 last year.

Harrison Boyd fell ill in February - Credit: Tanya Boyd

Harrison Boyd is 13 and has terminal cancer - Credit: Tanya Boyd

In the weeks before his death, he became a viral sensation after sharing his journey on the social media platform TikTok under the hashtag #HarrisonsArmy.

His mother, Tanya Boyd, says that Harrison has left a legacy that lives on.

“Harrison left a mark on that app that will never die, ever,” she said.

“The last time I checked, which was at the end of last year, #HarrisonsArmy had over 3 billion views.”

This is a combined figure from all the different variations of the hashtag.

Tanya continued: “I have never seen that app come together like it did to support him, and then when he passed away. You will never see anything like that again.”

This will be the second time Mount Snowdon has been climbed in Harrison’s name.

Harrison can no longer walk as a result of his cancer - Credit: Tanya Boyd

TikToker's from all over the country will be gathering to climb Snowdon next weekend to remember Harrison. - Credit: Tanya Boyd

Tanya is continuing to raise funds for the rare cancer that Harrison had, NUT carcinoma. - Credit: Tanya Boyd

“Loads of TikToker’s did it last year, and it was decided that it was going to be an every-year walk to raise money for the Dana Faber Cancer Institute, which is located in Boston, America,” Tanya explained.

“They do the research for the very rare cancer that Harrison had. It is the only place in the world that does his research, and tries to find the best treatments for that particular cancer.”

Tanya said she is determined to complete the journey up Snowdon.

“Obviously, last year I couldn’t go because I was with Harrison.

“But this year, I am 100% going to do it. I don’t care if it kills me, I am getting up that mountain!

“There will be quite a few of us, and it will be people from across the country.

“There will be people from Scotland, Liverpool, Essex, people from all over. It’s massive. It’s going to be huge. We’re all coming together.”

Tanya and the rest of the group will begin the climb on May 28.

For links to Harrison’s various social media platforms and to keep up with Tanya, visit: direct.me/harrisonboyd_harrisonsarmy

To donate to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, go to: www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org/