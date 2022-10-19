News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cyclist killed in Ipswich crash named

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:27 PM October 19, 2022
A cyclist who was killed in a crash in Ipswich has been named locally

A cyclist who was killed in a crash in Ipswich has been named.

A 35-year-old man - who has been named locally as Benjamin Wright - died after a crash involving three cars in Vernon Street on Thursday, October 13. 

A number of floral tributes have been left near the scene.  

One tribute read: "Rest in peace Ben. You'll always have a space in our hearts. Love you forever."

Police were called to the crash on Thursday evening

Ambulance crews and the air ambulance were also in attendance, but Mr Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later confirmed a blue Audi, a red Skoda and a grey Volkswagen were the vehicles involved in the crash.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the driver of the Audi got out of his vehicle and fled the scene.

Following enquiries, officers attended an address in the Shotley area and detained a 27-year-old man at about 11.25pm.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment and subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Officers later took him to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

A second man, aged 25, was also arrested at the address in Shotley on suspicion of assisting an offender and obstructing a police officer.

Scene of fatal crash in Vernon Street

He was also taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning

Suffolk police announced yesterday that the two men were released on bail as investigations continue. 

Community leaders expressed their condolences to the man's family and local churches opened their doors for people grieving. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information is being asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting the reference 37/65741/22.

