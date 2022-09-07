Funeral of Ipswich man with friends from all over world
- Credit: Family of Isaac Turay
A family has said goodbye to an Ipswich man who will be remembered for his infectious smile, his kind nature, and his desire to bring people together.
Isaac Turay’s family and friends gathered in Trinity Park on August 26.
“There was a big turnout,” said Isaac’s younger sister, Sylvia Clark.
“People from school, work, and many colleagues from the different things that he did.”
Isaac was well-known in Ipswich and beyond. Many local residents will remember him from starting the Lions football club in the 1980s, DJ-ing in the early 2000s, and then for his work with the BME group.
Isaac had also spent many years working in Gambia, and Sylvia said the family received many messages from his Gambian colleagues.
However, Sylvia said she and her older brother Joseph will remember Isaac for his “big smile, happiness, and wanting people to be together.”
Isaac, she said, was always keen to bring his relatives together for family events.
“He was an all-rounder,” said Sylvia. “If there was somebody standing on the side somewhere, he would bring them in, get to know them, and see what he could do to help their future in some way.
“His children are just like him. They look after people, too.”
Isaac is survived by his partner Pearl Groden, his seven children, Desa Turay, Jamal Turay, Isaac Turay Jr, Samuel Turay, Eli Turay, Lai Turay and Alesha Smith, and his many grandchildren.