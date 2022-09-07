News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Obituaries

Funeral of Ipswich man with friends from all over world

Abygail Fossett

Published: 7:30 AM September 7, 2022
As tributes have poured in from Ipswich and beyond, a family have gathered to say goodbye to Isaac Turay.

A family has said goodbye to an Ipswich man who will be remembered for his infectious smile, his kind nature, and his desire to bring people together. 

Isaac Turay’s family and friends gathered in Trinity Park on August 26. 

“There was a big turnout,” said Isaac’s younger sister, Sylvia Clark. 

“People from school, work, and many colleagues from the different things that he did.” 

Sylvia said she would remember Isaac for his big smile.

Isaac will be remembered by his family, friends, and all those in the community whose lives he touched.

Sylvia said that her brother always liked it when his family came together. Here, they gathered to say goodbye to him.

Isaac was well-known in Ipswich and beyond. Many local residents will remember him from starting the Lions football club in the 1980s, DJ-ing in the early 2000s, and then for his work with the BME group. 

Isaac had also spent many years working in Gambia, and Sylvia said the family received many messages from his Gambian colleagues. 

However, Sylvia said she and her older brother Joseph will remember Isaac for his “big smile, happiness, and wanting people to be together.” 

Isaac, she said, was always keen to bring his relatives together for family events. 

“He was an all-rounder,” said Sylvia. “If there was somebody standing on the side somewhere, he would bring them in, get to know them, and see what he could do to help their future in some way. 

“His children are just like him. They look after people, too.” 

Isaac is survived by his partner Pearl Groden, his seven children, Desa Turay, Jamal Turay, Isaac Turay Jr, Samuel Turay, Eli Turay, Lai Turay and Alesha Smith, and his many grandchildren.

Two of Isaac's sons, Eli and Isaac Junior.

Two of Isaac's grandchildren, Keziah and May, pay tribute to their grandfather.

Isaac's family came together to say goodbye to him on August 26.

Isaac's family came together to say goodbye to him on August 26.

Isaac's family gathered to say goodbye to him on August 26 at Trinity Park.

Sylvia said that he brother loved to talk and get to know people, and had gathered many friends over the course of his life.

Sylvia said that she would remember her brother for his big smile, and his happiness

Isaac's sister, Sylvia, said that she was pleased to see a big turnout at Isaac's funeral

