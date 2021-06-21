Philip Hope-Cobbold's son runs his first marathon in memory of dad

Published: 7:00 PM June 21, 2021

Tim Hope-Cobbold is raising money for St Elizabeth Hospice, which took care of his father Philip Hope-Cobbold, by running the Orwell Challenge - Credit: Tim Hope-Cobbold/Sarah Lucy Brown

The son of Philip Hope-Cobbold will run the Orwell Challenge in Ipswich this weekend in his memory.

Tim Hope-Cobbold said the Ipswich Town patron and former director is "greatly missed" by his family following his death in July 2020 and is grateful to St Elizabeth Hospice for taking care of him in his last days.

Mr Hope-Cobbold, born at Glemham Hall in 1943, had a distinguished military career and is best remembered by his son as "a caring father".

"He was a great father in many senses and kind and loving," the entrepreneur, who lives in Oxfordshire said. "And allowed us to create our own lives.

Philip Hope-Cobbold at his home, Glemham Hall, where he once held annual pre-season barbecues Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

"He was great about keeping our family history alive [from its brewing tradition to involvement in IFTC] and kept us involved in that and knowing about everybody in our family."

Known as the Galloping Major, the senior Mr Hope-Cobbold also liked to keep people on their toes.

In one instance his son recalls being introduced to members of the Ipswich Town Football Club as the new signing from Italy for IFTC. "It was awful but it kept you on your guard. You never knew what he was going to say next," the 45-year-old father-of-two added.

Tim Hope-Cobbold is raising money for St Elizabeth Hospice by running the Orwell Challenge - Credit: Tim Hope-Cobbold

To thank St Elizabeth Hospice for taking care of his father before his death, which came shortly after he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer, Mr Hope-Cobbold will run the marathon - the Orwell Challenge - for the first time.

To add a little extra pain, he will be using Barefoot style shoes with no cushioning while he attempts his first competitive race since being in school.

"I am aiming to complete in under five hours, though this is my first marathon, and possibly my last," he said.

"I feel an emotional connection [to the hospice and Suffolk] and think raising money is a good way of helping them."

He still considers Ipswich his home and the marathon allows him another opportunity to visit.

"When I introduce myself I still say I'm from Suffolk, not Oxfordshire," he said.

He has already raised over £4,000 for the Ipswich-based hospice and you can donate more by going here justgiving.com/fundraising/timothy-hope-cobbold.

The Orwell Challenge starts at 7am on Sunday, June 27.