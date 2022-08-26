Tributes paid to 'devoted' husband and wife who died in crash

The family of a husband and wife who died in a crash in Ipswich have paid tribute to them - Credit: Suffolk police/supplied by the family

The family of a "devoted" couple who had been married for more than 60 years have paid tribute to them after they died in a crash in Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the roundabout leading to Hawthorn Drive, Sprites Lane and Belmont Road in the town at about 10.30am on Saturday, July 9.

Paying tribute on Friday, the family of Edward and Margaret Ransome said their lives have "changed forever."

The family tribute reads: "We as a family are devastated at the tragic loss of our beloved Mum & Dad, Grandma, Grandad and Great grandparents.

"Our lives have changed forever, and our hearts are beyond broken.

"Margaret & Edward or known to many as Margie and Ted were devoted to each other with over 60 years of marriage together and who valued spending precious time with their family and friends.

"Margie & Ted were at their happiest making memories with the family, dedicating hours of enjoyment to their garden and taking any opportunity to rock the dance floor with their jive moves.

"There are no words to express the impact of that fateful day but the only glimmer of comfort we can take from this tragedy is that they were taken from us together."

Police were called to a crash involving three vehicles - a white Nissan Qashqai, a grey Nissan X-Trail and a blue Ford Fiesta.

An 82-year-old man who was driving the Ford Fiesta died in the crash.

The couple had been married for over 60 years - Credit: Suffolk police/supplied by the family

A woman, a passenger in the same vehicle, aged 79, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrookes hospital for treatment where she also died.

Pending the opening of formal inquest proceedings the two victims were identified as Edward Windsor Ransome of Ipswich and Margaret Rose Ransome also of Ipswich.

Floral tributes were laid by the side of the road in the days after the crash.

A celebration will be held in the couple's memory on September 9 at 12pm at Seven Hills Crematorium, with any flowers to be from immediate family only.

The family has requested everyone to wear something bright and colourful.

In their tribute, the family said: "We kindly ask for immediate family flowers only, but we would also like to express our gratitude in the form of any donations to the East Anglian Air Ambulance whose support at such time was invaluable."