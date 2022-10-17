Floral tributes left in memory of cyclist killed in Ipswich crash

Tributes have been paid after a cyclist was killed in a crash in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Floral tributes have been laid by the side of the road of the road after a man died following a crash in Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to a crash, involving three cars and a cyclist, in Vernon Street, just before 10pm on Thursday, October 13.

The air ambulance was also called to the incident, but the cyclist – a man in his 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of tributes have been left by the side of Vernon Street.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the driver of the Audi got out of his vehicle and fled the scene.

Following enquiries, officers attended an address in the Shotley area and detained a man in his 20s at about 11.25pm.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment and subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He was later taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A second man, aged in his 20s, was also arrested at the address in Shotley on suspicion of assisting an offender and obstructing a police officer.

He was also taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

Community leaders expressed their condolences to the man's family and local churches opened their doors for people grieving.