'Our most famous past pupil' - June Brown's former Ipswich school pays tribute

The former primary school of June Brown has paid tribute to the EastEnders legend following her death - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The former school of Suffolk-born EastEnders icon June Brown has paid tribute to her following the news of her death.

Brown, who is best known for her role as EastEnders' Dot Cotton, was born in Needham Market and was educated at St John's Church of England School in Ipswich before winning a scholarship to Ipswich High School.

The Albert Square mainstay died at her home in Surrey on Sunday with her family by her side.

Headteacher at St John's Primary School, Mrs Betts, said: "We are sorry to hear of the death of June Brown today.

"She was our school's most famous ‘past pupil’ having attended the school when it was based at the original site in Cauldwell Hall Road.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this sad time."

A statement from Brown’s family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side.

“We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”