Tribute to 'absolute rock' Mason, 22, as inquest concludes

A 22-year-old found dead in woodland near Claydon last year after being missing for nearly three months took his own life, a coroner has concluded.

The body of Mason Seymour was found in a wooded area near Mockbeggars Hall, Claydon, on November 12, 2021, Suffolk Coroners' Court heard on Thursday.

Mr Seymour, who was of no fixed address at the time, had been last seen in the Shotley area on July 29 and was reported missing on August 4.

Mr Seymour was graded as a medium risk missing person, the inquest heard.

A member of the public discovered Mr Seymour's body on November 12 while out looking for mushrooms having watched a television programme on the subject the evening before, Nigel Parsley, senior coroner for Suffolk, told the court.

In a statement, which was read to the court by Mr Parsley, Sergeant Barry Teare, from Suffolk police, said he arrived at the scene at 12.50pm following the call from the member of the public.

Following assessment, he concluded that no paramedics were required and secured the scene.

He said there were no signs of suspicious activity.

In a further statement read to the court, Detective Sergeant Iain Forbes described the area as being very secluded, away from any major roads and 40ft-50ft from farmland.

He said he checked with a nearby Premier Inn following the discovery but no-one by the name of Mr Seymour had been staying there in the past 100 days.

Personal belongings were later found in Mr Seymour's car, along with a note, the inquest heard.

A post-mortem examination was deemed not necessary, the inquest heard.

Members of Mr Seymour's family and friends attended the inquest, and he was described as someone who "never struggled to make friends".

Following the inquest, a friend of Mr Seymour's said: "Mason was an amazing human, always wanting the best for others, was an absolute rock to all of his friends around him.

"He always had a smile on his face and bright future. I think about him everyday. He was like a brother to me. I miss him so much."

The medical cause of the death was hanging and Mr Parsley concluded Mr Seymour died as a result of suicide.

If you need urgent mental health support call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week.