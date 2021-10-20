'I miss him to bits' – Ipswich fundraiser for Alton Water teen deaths

Published: 11:30 AM October 20, 2021 Updated: 11:50 AM October 20, 2021

Lee Page died when he was 18 - Credit: Supplied by the Lee family

An anniversary evening remembering an "amazing" teenager and his friend who died at Alton Water will aim to boost the region's air ambulance.

Lee Page, 18, from Ipswich, and his friend Nick Lloyd, 22, from Martlesham, died at the Suffolk beauty spot in a dinghy accident in 2005.

Another 18-year-old man from Ipswich was able to swim to shore.

From left: Lee Page with his best friend James Burrows - Credit: STACEY TURNER

The tragedy led to a review of safety procedures at Alton Water by water company Anglian Water.

John Page, Lee's dad, said he was more his son's friend and would often go nightclubbing with him.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Page said: "I miss him to bits."

The family wants to mark the 16th anniversary of the friend's deaths with a music night, after they were unable to mark the 15 years of loss last year due to Covid.

With the help of Susan Page, John's wife, and Lee's sister, Stacey Turner, and other family members they have raised money every five years for a different charity in the 18-year-old's memory.

Lee Page died when he was 18 - Credit: STACEY TURNER

This time they have turned their attention to East Anglian Air Ambulance, which Mrs Page's niece is training to work for as a paramedic.

So far they have raised £1,000 by mainly selling tickets to the Memorial Night for Lee Page which will feature Suffolk singer Andre Smith and disco from Earkandi Roadshow.

Mrs Page added that the family has been struggling to raise funds this year and get prizes for the raffle, which will also form part of the night.

She said: "This charity is very close to the family’s heart and deserves some funds to keep it running.

"I want to thank everyone for supporting us so far."

The family also raised money for a bench for Nick and Lee back in 2019 on the 14th anniversary of their deaths.

Lee's sister Stacey Turner, said then: "He was an amazing brother, we were really close and he would always look after me.

"People used to describe him as a legend."

Poster for the memorial night for Lee Page - Credit: Picture supplied by the Lee family

The Memorial Night for Lee Page will be held at Gainsborough Labour & Social Club, 394 Landseer Rd, Ipswich IP3 9LX on Saturday, November 20 from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

Tickets, costing £4 for adults and £2 for children, are available from Susan Page on 07732107931/ Susan.page46@icloud.com. If you want to donate to the raffle please get in touch the same way.