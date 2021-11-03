'He transformed our lives' - Superheroes assemble in send off to Alexander

A convoy of motorcycles led the procession to St John the Baptist church in Felixstowe for the service in memory of Alexander Loosemore-Enfield. - Credit: Archant/Loosemore-Enfield family

A family was left with a "lump in their throat" after scores donned capes, costumes and colourful suits to give a superhero send off to a 15-year-old Marvel fan.

A service celebrating the life of Alexander Loosemore-Enfield was held at St John the Baptist Church, in Orwell Road, Felixstowe, on Wednesday.

Around 30 motorcycles from the Suffolk Crew motorcycle group led the procession from Ipswich to the church, with dozens of cosplayers waiting in costume to pay their respects.

The funeral procession for Alexander Loosemore-Enfield who died aged 15. A motorcycle lead the procession to the church and everyone wore homage to Alexander's love of superheroes. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Alexander's dad Shaun Enfield said: "It was amazing. We were so pleased, all the bikers and cosplayers that showed their appreciation even though they didn't know him. They all came out and supported what we were trying to do.

"There was a lump in the throat moment trying to say thank-you to all of them for all of their efforts and all of their support."

Among the outfits were Captain America, Black Widow and Scarlet Witch from the Avengers, DC's Batman and Deadpool and Stormtroopers.

Alexander, from near Ravenswood, was diagnosed with a life-limiting condition known as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the age of three-and-a-half.

His parents Shaun and Nikki paid tribute to their "charismatic, cheeky and charming" son who died on October 7 at the age of 15.

Alongside the Marvel Universe, the Thomas Wolsey pupil was a huge fan of Transformers and collector of Optimus Prime figures.

Shaun said: "He was cheeky once you knew him, he was not one to get involved but you would see him looking and having this little smile.

"He was always into his Marvel and superheroes. He loved Marvel in general, he love watching Spiderman, Captain America and Ironman."

Alexander Loosemore-Enfield, 15, was a huge superhero fan, especially of Marvel's Avengers. - Credit: Loosemore-Enfield family

Mr Enfield, who wore a Superman suit, was driven to the church in a rare Marvel car, one of 300 in the world.

He said: "The service was fantastic, it absolutely encapsulated everything that was Alexander. Even down to putting a Transformer figure on his coffin, it wasn't just that he liked Transformers it was that he transformed our lives.

Alexander's family has asked those attending the service to not dress in black but wear superhero clothing in his memory. - Credit: Loosemore-Enfield family

"It was never going to be a day of mourning, yes, he has died, but it's a celebration of the 15 years he was with us. We did it to celebrate what we had and the short time we had."

Alexander is survived by his parents Shaun and Nikki and siblings Ashley, Danielle, Chloe, Samantha and Broden. He was brother to his late sibling Zahara.