Nacton mum who was 'backbone of family' dies suddenly aged 35

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:59 AM July 1, 2021    Updated: 3:36 PM July 1, 2021
Kimberley Millis, Aaron Lomax, Kiana Lomax, Cory Lomax

Kimberley Millis, Aaron Lomax, Kiana Lomax, Cory Lomax - Credit: Aaron Lomax

A mum from Nacton who was the “backbone of the family” has tragically died aged 35 following a suspected asthma attack, leaving her partner in disbelief.  

Aaron Lomax was out with his daughter when he came home to find his partner Kimberley Millis, known as Kim, had died at home. 

Mr Lomax, who was with Ms Millis for 18 years since they left Holywells High School, now Ipswich Academy, said he was "shocked" to lose the person who has always been there for him on Sunday.

"It’s been really hard," he said.  

"She was so loving and always put everyone first." 

Kimberley Millis loved animals, including horses

Kimberley Millis loved animals, including horses - Credit: Supplied by Aaron Lomax

Mr Lomax said she was the "backbone of the family" and they had the "perfect relationship".  

"We had no secrets," he added. 

Ms Millis gave free advice to pet owners online through Kiki's animal rescue and info service, despite having severe asthma and being cared for by Mr Lomax.  

She also took care of lots of animals and nursed them back to health. 

Aaron Lomax was out with his daughter when he came home to find his partner Kimberley Millis had passed away

Aaron Lomax was out with his daughter when he came home to find his partner Kimberley Millis had passed away - Credit: Supplied by Aaron Lomax

This was a passion also for her daughter, Kiana, 11, who regularly went with her mum to see the horses and who Ms Millis called her "best friend". 

"It has been brilliant to see so many people paying tribute to her,” said Mr Lomax. 

"The community has been so supportive. She was such a nice genuine person." 

Mr Lomax claims "she knew her asthma would kill her" and it was something that caused her anxiety before her death. 

He explained that she had been hospitalised previously for the breathing condition and her lung had collapsed after an asthma attack.

Kimberley Millis with daughter Kiana

Kimberley Millis with daughter Kiana - Credit: Supplied by Aaron Lomax

He said: “I feel terrible that I had not been there at the asthma attack and when she died." 

Ms Millis leaves behind daughter Kiana Lomax, partner Aaron Lomax, Mr Lomax's son Cory Lomax, mum Suzanne Millis, dad Tom McDonagh, brother Bernie Millis and sister Simone Millis. 

Knowing that full-time carer Mr Lomax will struggle in the wake of Kim Millis' death, her friend Helen Forbes is doing all she can to raise funds for the funeral. 

She said: "Kim was absolutely amazing. If you were having problems, she helped anyone.” 

The mum-of-three hopes she can reach the family's goal of £1,000 after hitting over £500.  

To donate to Ms Forbes’ campaign please see here.

