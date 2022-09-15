Tributes to 'warm and loving' family man who was married for 69 years

A 'warm and loving' Ipswich-born man who served the community as a pub landlord has died at the age of 97. - Credit: Supplied by family

A "warm and loving" Ipswich-born man who worked as a pub landlord has died at the age of 97.

Paul Pettit died peacefully at Ipswich Hospital on Tuesday, September 13.

His daughter, Penny, said Paul dedicated his life to his family. - Credit: Supplied by family

His daughter, Penny, said: "Dad was always warm and loving. His priority all his life was his family.

"He was always there to support his daughters no matter how tired he was. We were his 'little girls'. Always. We loved him with all our hearts, as he did us.

"He was the most amazing dad and he had a life well lived. We will truly miss him."

He was a father to Penny and Peggy, a grandfather to James, Kathryn, William and Frances and a great-grandfather to Jamie, Elijah and Molly.

Born in Ipswich in 1924, Paul lived in Fore Street and went to primary school in Paul's Road.

Under the pretence of being 18 years old, Paul joined the Fleet Air Arm at the age of 17.

Under the pretence of being 18 years old, Paul joined the Fleet Air Arm at the age of 17. - Credit: Supplied by family

He served in the Second World War as a rear gunner on the biplane torpedo bomber the Fairey Swordfish.

Paul met his wife serving behind the bar at the California Club, which was run by Pam's parents Isabel and Henry Wright, in 1947.

They courted for five years and were married at St Andrew's Church in Rushmere on June 6, 1953.

In an interview conducted for their 69th wedding anniversary in June of this year, Paul described the wedding as "remarkable" and lovingly reflected on their 69 years of "marvellous marriage".

Paul and Pamela courted for five years and were married at St Andrew's Church in Rushmere on June 6, 1953. - Credit: Supplied by family

The wedding reception was held in The Garland at Rushmere, another establishment run by Pam's parents.

Their first daughter, Penny, was born in 1956 and their second, Peggy, in 1958.

While the couple raised their young daughters, Paul worked at Suffolk Lawnmowers and Cranes and the family lived in Mersea Road in Ipswich.

They moved to Hertfordshire in 1960 and Paul worked as a factory manager in Palmers Green, North London.

In 1963, Paul and Pamela decided to move to Bacton to take over The Bull pub and use the land to start a pig farm.

In 1963, Paul and Pamela decided to move to Bacton to take over The Bull pub and use the land to start a pig farm. - Credit: Supplied by family

This venture expanded and the family moved to Cherry Tree Cottage Farm in Bacton.

While they lived here, Paul was involved with the Royal British Legion. His daughter, Penny Stevens said: "He was a very kind man and always gave generously to any club that Peggy and I were involved in."

Penny emphasised the community spirit her parents represented when they were landlord and landlady of The Bull. - Credit: Supplied by family

Penny also emphasised the community spirit her parents represented when they were landlord and landlady of The Bull. She said: "It was a small village and everyone helped each other. They used to do a meals-on-wheels service for community members in hospital."

On one occasion, a little girl from the village suffered extensive burns and was taken into hospital.

The girl's parents didn't have means of transportation, so Pam and Paul offered to drive them to visit as often as they needed.

Paul retired to Ipswich in 1985 and became involved in lawn green bowls playing for Westerfield Bowls Club and Stowmarket Indoor Bowls Club.

Paul retired to Ipswich in 1985 and became involved in lawn green bowls playing for Westerfield Bowls Club and Stowmarket Indoor Bowls Club. - Credit: Supplied by family

He was a keen traveller and his favourite place to visit with Pam was the Cook Islands in the South Pacific Ocean.

The pair celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on June 6, 2022 and Penny commented: "It gave him so much pleasure.

"He was thrilled at the experience of being interviewed via Teams – strange as he was normally such a reticent man."

When asked the secret to their long-lasting marriage, Paul turned to Pam and jokingly said: "Why are you stuck with me?"

Pam simply replied: "I love him."

Paul's funeral service will take place on Monday, October 3 at 3.15pm at Ipswich Crematorium. - Credit: Supplied by family

At the beginning of this month, Paul became unwell but was determined to stay at home to care for Pamela.

Penny added: "He only went into Ipswich Hospital for the last four days and died peacefully on Tuesday, September 13."

Paul's funeral service will take place on Monday, October 3 at 3.15pm at Ipswich Crematorium.