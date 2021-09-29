Published: 11:30 AM September 29, 2021 Updated: 2:51 PM September 29, 2021

Former Ipswich shop owner Peter Grimwade will be remembered at a memorial service on October 22. - Credit: Archant

The last boss of one of Ipswich's best-known stores will be remembered next month at a memorial service following his death after suffering from Covid earlier this year.

Peter Grimwade, who was 84, died in January. He had been managing director of Grimwades on the Cornhill, guiding it through many changes, until it closed in 1996, more than 150 years after it was first opened by his great grandfather John Henry.

Mr Grimwade was born and brought up in the town and was educated at Ipswich School where he was known as a fine young sportsman - especially rugby, cricket and hockey.

He continued playing very successfully for the Old Ipswichians Cricket Club for many years.

He was a magistrate and was chairman of the juvenile Ipswich bench for many years and was also appointed a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk.

During the 1970s he was the only Liberal on Ipswich Borough Council for a few years - and at one stage held the balance of power.

His family were members of the Congregational Church in Back Hamlet - and helped build the Grimwade Memorial Hall which was converted into homes 15 years ago.

Mr Grimwade's eldest daughter Julie Smith said her father had had a lot of interests and continued to be active in the town until well into retirement.

She said: "My father was still very busy - always in his garden doing something until he became ill. I know a lot of people in the area knew him and we wanted to have a service to allow everybody who knew him to remember him and celebrate his life."

Mr Grimwade and his late wife Margaret were keen supporters of the Suffolk Wildlife Trust and he was involved with the Friends of Christchurch Park.

Peter and Margaret Grimwade were supporters of the Suffolk Wildlife Trust. - Credit: Archant

Daughter Sue Scott said: "He had problems with his mobility over the last few years, but was otherwise very much ‘with it’ until the end. He was quiet, but determined, and valued his independence.”

Mr Grimwade leaves four daughters: Julie, Sue, Carolyn and Alli, and eight grandchildren.

The memorial service for Peter Grimwade will be held at Bramford Church on Friday, October 22, at 2.30pm.