Memorial match for colleague killed outside takeaway

Staff at a local power company have organised a charity football match in memory of a "well-liked and respected colleague".

Richard Day, who worked as a control engineer at UK Power Networks, died at the age of 45 after being attacked in Ipswich town centre in February 2020.

A teenager was jailed in April 2021 for his manslaughter.

Colleagues are paying tribute to Mr Day at Brantham Athletic Football Club at 7.30pm on Friday, October 14.

The football fixture will involve UK Power Networks staff from both Colchester and Ipswich.

All funds raised from the event will go to Victim Support in recognition of how the charity helped Mr Day's family and friends after his passing.

Adam Spurling, a network manager who was a friend and colleague of Richard’s, said: “He loved football and was a loyal supporter of Ipswich Town.

“Richard was a well-liked and respected colleague to those of us playing in and supporting the forthcoming charity game.

“He was a close friend of mine and I feel this game is a fitting way for us to remember and pay tribute to our friend and colleague, while raising money for an important charity who helped his family and friends in their time of need.

“We are looking forward to welcoming his family to the game as guests of honour. It will be an emotional evening, but hopefully the positives of the event will reflect Richard’s positive outlook, which could put a smile on anyone’s face.”

Ellen Milazzo, head of the National Homicide Service at Victim Support said: “We’re very grateful to everyone at UK Power Networks who have organised this amazing event to raise money for our work supporting victims of crime across the country.

“A charity football match is a fantastic way to honour Richard’s memory, whilst raising awareness about the devastating impact of murder and manslaughter on loved ones, friends, colleagues, and whole communities.

“The money raised will help us to make sure that anyone impacted by these awful crimes gets the support they need to cope and recover.”