Tributes paid to loving and loyal Ipswich man Derek Beaumont

An Ipswich family have paid tribute to their beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, Derek Beaumont. - Credit: Family of Derek Beaumont

A family is remembering their funny, loving and loyal father and grandfather, a man who returned to Ipswich after a life at sea, and was known for his trademark smile and twinkling eyes.

Derek Peter Beaumont was one of nine children born to Willie and Violet (nee Harell) Beaumont. Born on June 6, 1927, Derek grew up in Arthur Street, an area of Ipswich known as The Potteries, where the terraced houses opened directly onto the pavement. The area is today mainly occupied by Suffolk New College.

Derek's daughter Sallie said her father was known for his trademark smile and twinkling eyes. - Credit: Family of Derek Beaumont

The family later moved to Shakespeare Road, where Derek said the four-bedroomed house with a garden felt like a palace.

When the new Western Senior School (now Westbourne High) opened in October, Derek was among the first pupils to set foot in the new building, although term was delayed to build air raid shelters for the recently declared World War Two.

In 1941, Derek left school aged 14 and joined the Co-op milk service, delivering milk around Woodbridge on a horse and cart. However, his parents were not happy about their son trudging to the dairy in the pitch dark of a blackout, and so he changed jobs, taking up a position with J O Whitmores on the dock at Neptune Quay.

That same year, Derek achieved his dream of becoming a Sea Cadet, and began training to become a signalman. In 1943, he attempted to join the Royal Navy.

Derek on the left, aged 17, with his brothers Bill, centre, and Pip, right. This picture was taken in 1945, when Bill and Pip were back on leave and before Derek got his first draft as a signalman with the Royal Navy. His oldest brother Sid was still away, possibly in Algiers at this time, and had not been home for four years. - Credit: Family of Derek Beaumont

The White Ensign Football Club in May 1950. Derek in the back row, second from the right, and his brother Pip in the front row, third from the right. - Credit: Family of Derek Beaumont

Derek and Penny on their wedding day, September 18, 1948. - Credit: Family of Derek Beaumont

The Beaumont family in 1969: Derek and Penny with their children, Sue (right), Derek and Sallie. - Credit: Family of Derek Beaumont

However, at just 15 he needed his father to sign the necessary papers, which Willie Beaumont refused to do. Derek would be their fourth son to leave home, his father said, and Derek’s mother would be devastated. Although disappointed, Derek later said he was glad he had not signed up for this 12-year service.

Derek’s chance came in 1944, when he was fast-tracked as a signalman in the newly-created Bounty Scheme, which addressed the drastic shortage of communications ratings.

With his father’s blessing, Derek entered the Royal Navy as one of the ‘boys for hostilities only,’ just two months after he had turned 17.

The weekend before he was due to leave for training in Portsmouth, he met a young lady at a dance, whom he gave the name Blondie. The pair hit it off and began exchanging letters, and met for another weekend visit. However, Blondie was only 15 and thought things were becoming too serious, and decided to break the romance off.

Derek departed for life at sea shortly after VE Day in 1945, and did not return to Ipswich until almost two years later.

To the relief of Derek’s parents, all four of their sons involved in the war effort survived. Derek, Sid, Bill and Pip all returned home safely.

At a local dance in 1947, Derek crossed paths once more with Blondie, whose real name was Thelma Prentice, although she was known to everyone as Penny.

Attending the dance with her sister and best friend, Penny immediately told them that if they dared dance with Derek, she would never forgive them. Derek, however, only had eyes for her.

Making his way over, he greeted her with the words: “What on earth have you done to your hair?” Penny was no longer Blondie, and had returned to her natural brunette.

However, nothing could put a dampener on their romance, and the two were married at St Helen’s Church on September 18, 1948. She was 19, while Derek was 21.

Derek was taken on as an apprentice at Cowells printers in 1951, eventually becoming a letterpress printer. He loved his job and joked that he had ink in his veins.

Derek and Penny welcomed their first child, Sue, in 1954. Housing had been in short supply since the war, and the same year, Derek joined up with a group of men as part of Ipswich Homes Limited, and with them he spent the next two years building 18 semi-detached houses and two bungalows mostly on Tranmere Grove and Charlton Avenue – on top of his full-time job at Cowells.

The family moved into one of these homes, 16 Tranmere Grove, and Derek would watch Sue play in the garden from the rooftops of the neighbouring houses he was working on.

Two more children followed, with Chris born in 1958 and Sallie in 1962.

Sallie remembers the family home being filled with love and laughter, and the couple stayed there until Penny passed away in 2003, and Derek moved into a residential home in 2019.

Derek was a passionate Ipswich Town supporter. He had a season ticket with his son, Chris, and was known by many for his lively singing. He was famous for his whistling (or ‘doodling’ as he called it), and it was often joked that the neighbours could set their clocks by him, knowing it was time to get up when they heard him setting off for work on his bike, whistling as he pedalled.

In his younger years, he played football with the White Ensign Football Club, as well as cricket with his local club.

Derek died peacefully at the Prince George House care home in Ipswich aged 95 on July 7, 2022, with Sue and his son-in-law Dave by his side.

He is survived by his youngest sister, Mary, his three children, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his great-great-granddaughter.