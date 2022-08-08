Tributes paid to Ipswich man who could 'make magic happen'

Tributes have been paid to Isaac Turay from Ipswich, a passionate and dedicated member of the BME Suffolk Support Group. - Credit: Funmi Akinriboya

Tributes have been paid to an Ipswich man who was passionate about community, diversity, and speaking up for what was right.

Isaac Turay, 63, was a member of the BME (Black and minority ethnic) Suffolk Support Group, taking care of the organisation’s media.

According to its founder, Funmi Akinriboya, Isaac could “make magic happen.”

“Isaac lived in Ipswich all his life, and he’s done a lot for Ipswich,” said Funmi.

"He was a very selfless man, and willing to help people around him in the interest of the community.

“I met Isaac back in 2019, a year after we established the BME in 2018,” she explained.

Funmi and Isaac went on to work together for three years and became friends.

Funmi said that she learned a great deal from Isaac during their time working together, and he was a great inspiration to her. - Credit: Funmi Akinriboya

“One of the things I admired the most was that he was very humble, and he would never disregard anyone,” Funmi said.

“I was the same age as some of his children, but he worked alongside me and respected my opinion.

“I learnt a lot from him. He was like a father and a mentor, and at the same time – a legend.

“Isaac’s death is a big loss for the Afro-Caribbean community.

“He did a lot of media production for organisations like the Karibu [African Women’s Support Group], the Sickle Cell Society, so many African associations.

“Isaac could have made thousands of pounds, but instead he just wanted to make sure that they got a good service in terms of media and photography.”

Funmi said Isaac accomplished many things during his life, including lecturing in media and travelling widely.

“He had travelled through different countries in Africa – he was in Gambia for many years, doing community work and working for NGOs. He had so much knowledge.”

Funmi said that Isaac had a profound impact on those around him, such was his dedication to helping others through community work. - Credit: Funmi Akinriboya

Meanwhile, in Ipswich, Isaac had been a station manager at Ipswich Community Radio, as well as a coach for the Ipswich Lions Youth Football Club.

Funmi said she would remember Isaac for his drive and determination.

“He so passionate about social justice, equality and diversity,” she said.

“Isaac thought that if you believed in something, then you should stick up for it.

“He had the drive, passion and resilience to make sure that even in the face of fear, we must speak up and make sure people’s voice are heard.”

Isaac died on July 27. He is survived by his partner, Pearl Groden, his seven children and many grandchildren.