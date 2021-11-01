'Motorways and McDonalds' - Ipswich father and son plan tribute roadtrip

Ben and Paul Sharman, of Sharman Caravans, are driving from Land's End to John O'Groats to help St Elizabeth's Hospice - Credit: Ben Sharman

A father and son duo will be swapping caravans for a reminiscent drive across the UK in a 2,000 mile road trip for St Elizabeth's Hospice.

Ben Sharman and his father Paul, who run Sharman Caravans, in Colchester Road, Ipswich, have always talked about driving from Land's End to John O'Groats - but having such a small family business made getting any time off together difficult.

But this year they've decided to take advantage of the lull that comes at the beginning of winter and take off together to cover the 2,000 mile distance.

The challenge is in memory of Ben's late grandads Barry Sharman and John Knott who were both supported by St Elizabeth's Hospice.

The duo will travel from Ipswich to Land's End, then up to John O'Groats and back to Ipswich in four days in a 1987 Rover SD1 TP Vitesse - a special model for dad Paul.

Ben said: "It'll be a test for the car, but it's the make and model that grandad Barry taught my dad to drive in, so it'll be a good run with plenty of reminiscing.

"Due to work constraints we have to be back in four days so we're missing a lot of scenery - it'll be motorways and McDonalds for a lot of it! But Scotland is where we're hoping to spend the most time.

"I hope we get to John O'Groats before dark, we'd like to get some time there, and I'm looking forward to cruising through the highlands. I've only been to Edinburgh before, so getting to see more of Scotland will be great."

All fuel and accommodation costs are being paid for by the Sharmans, to ensure that all donations made by supporters go to the hospice.

Ben said: "We're raising money for St Elizabeth's Hospice because that's where my grandad on my dad's side, Barry, died, aged 47.

"We've also recently lost my grandad on my mother's side, John Knott, and his dad died in the hospice, so it's a place that's really close to our hearts."

The big trip begins on November 21 and already the Sharmans have exceeded their fundraising target, with more than £1,200 pledged.