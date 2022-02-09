Family carry out Sylvia's wish to support 'angels' who cared for her
- Credit: Victoria Soanes
Tributes have been paid to a loving nan whose wish was to donate unopened Christmas presents as prizes to support the charity that cared for her.
Sylvia Sadd, from Whitton in Ipswich, received end-of-life care at St Elizabeth's Hospice after she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of small cell cancer.
Her granddaughter Victoria Soanes is more than halfway to raising £1,000 in her memory.
Born in Birmingham, Mrs Sadd met her husband Tony, who was originally from Essex, at the Bob Wilson's Fair.
The couple moved to Ipswich and have three children, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Her granddaughter Victoria said: "We were a close family. Nan and mum had one house between them.
"She went to Slimming World once a week for 15 years and was part of the social team. We always laughed that she didn't go to Slimming World to lose weight, she went for her one night out a week, she made friends with people there."
Most Read
- 1 'I still miss him' - Dad and railway worker honoured with Ipswich road name
- 2 Town’s 22-year-old waste disposal entrepreneur eyes his first million
- 3 Temporary traffic lights cause delays of 'up to an hour' in central Ipswich
- 4 Man, 38, carried out sustained sexual assault on girl, 16, in village hotel
- 5 Roy Keane's dig at Woodbridge sparks defence of 'wonderful' town
- 6 New units should create 350 jobs at former Ipswich sugar factory site
- 7 'Inconsiderate' matchday parking enforced at weekend Town match
- 8 Ipswich drug dealer found with cocaine while driving hire car jailed
- 9 Matchday Recap: Three more points for Town
- 10 Ipswich council to build 30 flats on church site
Mrs Sadd's illness developed quickly and the 75-year-old was told she had cancer which had spread from her lungs to her lymphnodes and liver.
After two weeks in hospital, she was transferred to St Elizabeth Hospice.
Due to Covid restrictions, Mrs Sadd was able to have one named visitor while a patient in hospital but this was extended to her whole family when she was receiving care with the hospice.
Mrs Sadd died at the hospice on December 30 and the family praised the care she received.
Mrs Soanes said her grandmother had been so impressed with the hospice she told her family she wanted to volunteer, though she knew she was very ill.
"We did not celebrate Christmas, so she did not give the presents out to us. She knew she was dying and we had the conversation that would like to raise money for the hospice.
"They're [The hospice] angels. They did what they could and made her comfortable and they made her laugh. She never ate as much food as when she was there." said Mrs Soanes.
There are nearly 100 prizes that will be given away as part of the fundraiser which surpassed the family's initial target of £500 in five days.
Tickets can be bought for £1 each with the winners announced on March 6.
To donate to the fundraiser search on Facebook Vicky's fundraiser raffle for St Elizabeth's Hospice.