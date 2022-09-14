Tributes to Ipswich-born mayor who 'looked after everyone'

Margaret Alderton, who was a much loved figure across the town, died on August 17, 2022 at the age of 81 - Credit: Supplied by family

A former Ipswich mayor has been remembered as the "mother hen" who loved the town she was born in.

Margaret Alderton, who was a much loved figure across the town, died on August 17, at the age of 81.

Her daughters, Shantell Ainsworth and Corrinne Palmer have paid a heartfelt tribute to their mother.

"If you could describe mum in one word, it would be family," they said.

"She looked after everyone. The children, the grandchildren, our friends. She was the one they all went to.

"If you had a problem, she would always give you the best advice.

"There was always a smile on her face and nothing would get her down."

Mrs Alderton was born in 1940 on Reynolds Road in the Gainsborough area and spent the majority of her life there.

She was said to be proud of where she was from and became a much-loved figure there and across wider Ipswich.

"Mum loved the area." said Shantell and Corrinne.

"She would always tell everyone how proud she was to be from Gainsborough.

"She loved the people and everyone liked her.

"Very often she would be in shops for over an hour because someone had stopped to talk with her."

After spending her early years staying at home looking after the children, at the age of 40, Mrs Alderton decided to make a career for herself.

That was when she turned to politics.

That was when she turned to politics.

Shantell and Corrinne said: "She was so passionate about it.

"It was because of her love for Gainsborough, Ipswich and those who lived there."

"From 1993 to 1994, she was mayor of Ipswich - a role she loved."

In her later years, Mrs Alderton's personality and sense of humour never seemed to diminish.

"She was cheeky when she was young and even she got older," said her daughters.

"We were so close. We used to see her pretty much every day.

"Her door would be open to anyone and you'd be greeted with cakes, sausage rolls and anything else she had baked.

"That was the sort of person she was. She cared about everyone."