Tributes to 'selfless' Gilly who leaves 'unfillable hole' in community

A "selfless and beautiful" grandmother has been remembered for her devotion to her family and the generation of school pupils she taught and supported.

Gillian 'Gilly' McTernan, from Rushmere St Andrew, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 7, aged 59.

For more than two decades Gilly was a stalwart of the Heath Primary School community, working her way up from midday supervisor to teaching assistant, before joining the school's pastoral care team as a support worker.

In a family tribute, Gilly's family said: "She had a huge impact on not just the children but with the parents and staff too. She went above and beyond in everything she did, often researching and bringing things in from home to help the children.

"Gilly also taught more than one generation, teaching the children of students she had taught at the beginning of her career.

"Gilly's passion for helping and nuturing children was felt imbued in her every action, from bumping into former and present students expressing their love to her and the sheer quantity of handmade cards and gifts that Gilly has cherished over the years.

"Gilly gave selflessly - to her family, to her friends, to anyone who crossed her path,who needed a helping hand, a listening ear, understanding and support. She always had great appreciation for the people that she met and a warm demeanour that would make anyone feel at home."

The head teacher of Heath Primary said her death has left an "unfillable hole" in their community.

David Whatley said: 'Gill was an incredible person who worked at Heath Primary School for over 20 years. Her caring and compassionate nature and her commitment to helping others was second to none.

"From midday supervisor, to teaching assistant and then pastoral support assistant, Gill always excelled at each new role she took on.

"Her dedication and devotion helped make school a better and safer place for so many of the children she worked with, whilst her sharp wit, sense of fun and her irrepressible positivity made working with her as a colleague a real joy.

"The sad loss of Gill has left an unfillable hole in our school community, and we will all miss her terribly."

Gilly was born on June 4 1963 in Belvedere, now known as Bexley Heath, in Kent to the late Jean and Roy Harris.

The family moved to Hornchurch and it was while living in Upminister that Gilly met her husband Matthew.

Matthew said: "She was friendly, bubbly, she always wanted to make you feel at ease."

The couple, who have been married for 33 years, came to East Anglia through Matthew's work at BT, which saw them relocate to Ipswich in 2001.

And when not at work, Gilly was known to make many delicious bakes and dishes, including cheesecakes of the Baileys and Ferrero Rocher variety and "four-storey high" pavlovas.

Matthew added: "She made incredible Sunday roasts, I do not think either of our children got bored with Sunday roasts, my grandchildren love them. If you speak to her friends they know her for her cakes."

Family and friends said they will miss Gilly's "contagious laugh, her love of good times and her incredible food the most".

The family gave special mention to friends Wendy Clayton and Emma Graham as they recalled Gilly's love for "girls night drinking, laughing and having fun".

She is survived by her husband of 33 years Matthew, children Kirsty and Connor, grandsons Coen and Shaw, her older sister Wendy and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her funeral service is to be held on Friday, October 14, at Seven Hill Crematiorium, Nacton.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donation to made to EACH. Donations can be sent c/p East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 139 Main Road, Kesgrave, IP5 2NP or online at gillianmcternan.muchloved.com.