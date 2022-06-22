News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Obituaries

Family pay tribute to nature loving and passionate dad

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 7:30 AM June 22, 2022
Antonino Ruma died on April 12 after battling an illness for a month.

Antonino Ruma died on April 12 aged 62 after suffering a Aortic Dissection causing him to be taken into intensive care. - Credit: Dario Ruma

The son of a "passionate" and "kind" man has paid tribute to his father after his untimely death through illness.

Father-of-two Antonino Ruma died on April 12 at the age of 62 from a Aortic Dissection. 

The condition is when a tear occurs in the body's main artery and his family said it came as a shock as they remembered his love for them, animals and nature. 

Son Dario said: "My dad was a nature lover and animal lover. He was really into doing that in his free time and he was a nice person.

Dario with his dad Antonino

Dario with his dad Antonino - Credit: Dario Ruma

"He never had any medical problems throughout his life so what happened, for me and my family, was quite shocking."

Originally from Italy, the family moved to Ipswich from Catania five years ago.

Dario said: "People will remember my dad for his kindness, for his love of nature and animals, and the love and care he had for his family."

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich road cordoned off as police attend incident
  2. 2 Five teens arrested after three hit by air pistol in Ipswich
  3. 3 Filming for popular ITV show TOWIE to take place at Suffolk pub
  1. 4 Disappointment after Big Hoot owl 'deliberately vandalised'
  2. 5 Ambulance called as car crashes into lamppost in busy Ipswich road
  3. 6 Port staff uncover tongue-eating parasites in seabream containment
  4. 7 Two east Suffolk towns named among UK's best up-and-coming places to live
  5. 8 First look at 'stunning' £750k homes being built in mid Suffolk village
  6. 9 Boys frightened they would be run over as car mounted pavement
  7. 10 'Cataclysmic' plans for over 100 homes near Ipswich won't go ahead

Antonino is the father of Dario and Simona, and husband to Giuseppina.

The Ruma family - left to right: Simona, Dario, Giuseppina and Antonino

The Ruma family - left to right: Simona, Dario, Giuseppina and Antonino - Credit: Dario Ruma

"He was a really passionate person.

"It was shocking when he passed because he wasn't overweight or had any disease, so he was in shape for his age, but sometimes that doesn't matter.

"My dad was suffering with this disease for a month before his death. He was in a bad, sensitive situation. For one month he was in intensive care.

"His body just wasn't strong enough to survive and it was a really tough time for me and my family."

Since his passing, Dario and friend Alex Welham, both co-owners at Kickstart Gym in Great Blakenham, have set up a JustGiving page to raise money for ADCT - The Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust.

Dario Ruma and Alex Welham, the Kickstart Gym owners

Dario Ruma and Alex Welham, the Kickstart Gym owners - Credit: Kickstart Gym

Dario said: "We have set this up because, if there is any way that I can try and help other people, so they don't have to go through this, then I have to do it.

"My dad would agree with us doing this. This disease is more common than you might think, so at least with us doing this, people will know that we can raise awareness for it."

They will be taking part in the Suffolk Games on July 16 as their first fundraising event, which they will be doing with two friends, Emily and Sarah.

To donate and support, please click here.

Obituary
Charity Fundraiser
Suffolk
Great Blakenham News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A total of 23 appliances were sent to the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Sandy Lane, Martlesham

Suffolk Live News

23 fire crews tackle blaze at Suffolk industrial park

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The world's largest cargo ship Ever Ace arriving at the Port of Felixstowe in east Suffolk

Port of Felixstowe

World’s largest cargo ship arrives at Port of Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
EastEnders star Jessie Wallace was arrested outside a Suffolk nightclub

Suffolk Live News

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested outside Suffolk nightclub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
This picture was captured from Bungay in north Suffolk

Suffolk Weather | Gallery

Stunning pictures of lightning in Suffolk after heatwave

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon