Family pay tribute to nature loving and passionate dad

Antonino Ruma died on April 12 aged 62 after suffering a Aortic Dissection causing him to be taken into intensive care. - Credit: Dario Ruma

The son of a "passionate" and "kind" man has paid tribute to his father after his untimely death through illness.

Father-of-two Antonino Ruma died on April 12 at the age of 62 from a Aortic Dissection.

The condition is when a tear occurs in the body's main artery and his family said it came as a shock as they remembered his love for them, animals and nature.

Son Dario said: "My dad was a nature lover and animal lover. He was really into doing that in his free time and he was a nice person.

Dario with his dad Antonino - Credit: Dario Ruma

"He never had any medical problems throughout his life so what happened, for me and my family, was quite shocking."

Originally from Italy, the family moved to Ipswich from Catania five years ago.

Dario said: "People will remember my dad for his kindness, for his love of nature and animals, and the love and care he had for his family."

Antonino is the father of Dario and Simona, and husband to Giuseppina.

The Ruma family - left to right: Simona, Dario, Giuseppina and Antonino - Credit: Dario Ruma

"He was a really passionate person.

"It was shocking when he passed because he wasn't overweight or had any disease, so he was in shape for his age, but sometimes that doesn't matter.

"My dad was suffering with this disease for a month before his death. He was in a bad, sensitive situation. For one month he was in intensive care.

"His body just wasn't strong enough to survive and it was a really tough time for me and my family."

Since his passing, Dario and friend Alex Welham, both co-owners at Kickstart Gym in Great Blakenham, have set up a JustGiving page to raise money for ADCT - The Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust.

Dario Ruma and Alex Welham, the Kickstart Gym owners - Credit: Kickstart Gym

Dario said: "We have set this up because, if there is any way that I can try and help other people, so they don't have to go through this, then I have to do it.

"My dad would agree with us doing this. This disease is more common than you might think, so at least with us doing this, people will know that we can raise awareness for it."

They will be taking part in the Suffolk Games on July 16 as their first fundraising event, which they will be doing with two friends, Emily and Sarah.

To donate and support, please click here.