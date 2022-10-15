Pupils' tribute to woman who left 'unfillable hole' at school

Video

Pupils and staff at Heath Primary lined the street to pay their respects to Gilly McTernan, who was at the school for over 20 years - Credit: Tom Cann

Students in Kesgrave have been paying tribute to a "dedicated" and "devoted" woman who worked at their school for more than 20 years.

Pupils at Heath Primary School paid tribute to Gillian 'Gilly' McTernan, who died suddenly on Wednesday, September 7, aged 59.

They stood outside the school, lining the pavement, waiting for the cortege to pass by the school, with flowers and a banner saying 'Thank you Mrs McTernan' and ' We Miss You' as a sign of respect.

The family and colleagues of Gilly McTernan have remembered the 59-year-old for her selflessness and devotion. - Credit: The McTernan family

David Whatley, headteacher at Heath Primary School, said: "Gill was an incredible person who worked at Heath Primary School for over 20 years.

"Her caring and compassionate nature and her commitment to helping others was second to none.

"From mid-day supervisor, to teaching assistant and then pastoral support assistant, Gill always excelled at each new role she took on.

"Her dedication and devotion helped make school a better and safer place for so many of the children she worked with, whilst her sharp wit, sense of fun and her irrepressible positivity made working with her as a colleague a real joy.

"The sad loss of Gill has left an unfillable hole in our school community, and we will all miss her terribly."

For more than two decades, she worked at Heath Primary, starting as a midday supervisor before working her way up, working as a teaching assistant and then joining the school's pastoral care team as a support worker.

Pupils made a wreath in honour of Gilly - Credit: Tom Cann

Gilly's family have also paid tribute, saying: "She had a huge impact on not just the children but with the parents and staff too.

"She went above and beyond in everything she did, often researching and bringing things in from home to help the children.

"Gilly also taught more than one generation, teaching the children of students she had taught at the beginning of her career.

Children at the school made Thank You messages to Gilly - Credit: Tom Cann

Pupils and staff lined the street to pay their respects to Gilly McTernan - Credit: Tom Cann

"Gilly's passion for helping and nurturing children was felt imbued in her every action, from bumping into former and present students expressing their love to her and the sheer quantity of handmade cards and gifts that Gilly has cherished over the years."

Her funeral was held on Friday October 14, at Seven Hills Crematorium in Nacton.