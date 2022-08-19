'A wonderful legacy' - Tributes paid to Ipswich memory bear creator

Sue Marshall, known to many for her treasured 'memory bears' has passed away aged 65. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Tributes have been paid to an Ipswich woman who created treasured mementoes for people who lost loved ones, and raised over £10,000 for a local hospice.

Sue Marshall passed away on August 5 after a battle with cancer. She was 65.

Sue became known to many in Suffolk as the creator of ‘Material Memories,’ a service she launched in 2019. In those three years, Sue sewed over 500 bears which could be purchased through St Elizabeth Hospice.

These memory bears were painstakingly stitched from the clothing of people’s de.ceased loved ones, and were a great comfort to their relatives.

This year, she crafted limited edition Platinum Jubilee bears, with the 52nd bear sent to Buckingham Palace as a gift to her Majesty.

Last year, Sue celebrated creating her 250th bear for Abigail and Avril Read in memory of their aunt and sister, Sonia Mortimer.

Sue created three bears for Sonia’s family, including fabric from both Abigail and Avril’s wedding dresses, which “meant the world” to them.

In July 2021, Sue celebrated creating her 250th bear.

Sue used her skill and her time creating treasured mementoes for people who had lost loved ones. Pictured: Monty the bear. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Sue was a passionate supporter of St Elizabeth Hospice, and her bears raised over £10,000 in just three years.

Since 2017, Sue had also given up her own time to volunteer for the hospice, where she was cared for herself at the end of her life.

Pauline Donkin is the head of individual giving and supporter care at the hospice.

She said: “I think one of the times I was most impressed, was the family of memory bears she made that all had leather waistcoats made out of motorcycle gloves, each featuring various chapter motifs on the back.

“Sue had painstakingly unpicked the gloves to be able to make them, as she was so keen to deliver the wishes of the family that had ordered the bears.

“Sue has been an extension of the hospice team for many years. Her needlework skills were second to none and she created hundreds of unique keepsakes, which matter so much to so many families and, in the process, she raised a phenomenal amount for the hospice.

“Since being part of the hospice, Sue became a part of so many crafting groups and I know she will be missed by so many, but she leaves a wonderful legacy to all that she met.”

Sue’s family have created a tribute fund, where memories of Sue can be shared and donations can be made to St Elizabeth Hospice. Find it here: www.suemarshall.muchloved.com/