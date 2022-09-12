Community comes together to honour 'kind and gentle' Ipswich mother and nan

The community came together to help celebrate the life of life-long Ipswich resident Lorraine Wood. - Credit: Tanzi Forrest / Jay Lorenz

Tributes have been paid to a "kind and gentle" mother and nan from Ipswich, as a community came together to give her "an amazing send off."

Lorraine Wood - who was known to those around her as Lou or Lu-Lu - died on Saturday, August 13, peacefully but unexpectedly at her home in Robeck Road at the age of 65.

The mother of Tanzi Forrest, 28, Louise, 46, and Mark 42 and nan to Kyren, Teegan and Ruben, suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for around eight years, and passed away from bronchopneumonia, caused by COPD.

The life-long Ipswich resident was "always the life of a party" says her daughter Tanzi.

"She was a kind and gentle soul with not a bad bone in her body. She would do anything for anyone and never put herself first.

"She was a people person, loved to laugh, and was always the life of a party.

"She had a big love for music, especially the Beatles, and spent a lot of her younger years watching bands perform and attending music festivals.

"She enjoyed song writing, singing, playing the guitar and loved nature - especially the woods and the river - spring was her favourite, when the bluebells were blooming."

Prior to her deteriorating health and a full hip replacement, Lorraine was a kitchen assistant at Kesgrave Kitchen - a job which she loved said Tanzi.

The community came together on Wednesday, September 7 to give Lorraine "an amazing send off" - which included a bike escort recorded by Bikers on Film and has been viewed thousands of times.

The service was arranged by G M Taylor Independent Funeral Directors - while the Gainsborough Labour Club, where Lorraine was a regular visitor, hosted the wake.

Tanzi paid tribute to all those involved saying: "We as a family are so grateful to see the community come together and help us celebrate mum's life, by giving her an amazing send off.

"The overall kindness from everyone has been very overwhelming for us all, and would just like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for their kind words and support at this difficult time."