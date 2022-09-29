'Words cannot express how much we miss him': Tributes to family man Lee

Lee and Cassie Adams on their wedding day with children Issy, Levi, Jayden and Casey. - Credit: Adams family

A family has spoken of the "big void" left in their lives in a heartfelt tribute to a father-of-four following his tragic sudden death.

Lee Adams was found unresponsive on Monday morning - and despite efforts from his friends and family to save his life - sadly passed away aged 40.

Mr Adams, from Shotley Gate, was expecting his fifth child with his wife Cassie, 33.

The couple are parents to Issy, 14, Jayden, 14, Levi, 10, and seven-year-old Casey.

Lee Adams. - Credit: Adams family

A statement from brothers Ste, Paul and Shaun Adams said: “Lee’s unexpected and tragic death has been a huge shock to all who knew and loved him.

“The hundreds of messages of condolences we have received are testament to how big an impact Lee had on everyone’s lives.

“He was dedicated to providing for his family, would always help his friends and family – often putting their needs above his own.

“We will forever have a big void in our hearts but will continue to look after Cassie and the children just as Lee would have done.”

Left-Right: Shaun, Ste, Kim, Lee, Cassie, Graham and Paul Adams on Lee and Cassie’s wedding day. - Credit: Adams family

A matter of weeks ago Lee and Cassie had celebrated their first wedding anniversary and Lee's 40th birthday.

Lee was a former Shotley Primary School and Holbrook High School pupil - and a renowned angler, shooter, darts player for Suffolk, footballer for Shotley Rose and coach for the U11 team at Holbrook Hornets.

Lee also represented England in the sport of casting for over 10 years, and won silver and bronze medals in the FIPS World Championships.

He was also a founding member of Suffolk Sportscast, which held many records and helped coach members of all ages to improve their casting distance.

Cassie and Lee Adams. - Credit: Adams family

Lee’s parents, Kim and Graham Adams, also from Shotley Gate, said: “Lee was our eldest son and family was everything to him. We are so incredibly proud of everything he achieved in life, particularly the beautiful family and life he created.

“One of his passions and talents was casting. Sponsored by Italcanna, Lee was proud to have fished for Team Italcanna and to have designed a rod made in Italy and designed for the UK market which is now sold around the world. It was called the Italcanna LA after him and it is fitting that it will now be a lasting legacy to him.

“Words cannot express just how much we will miss him, his presence and his sense of humour. He simply was one of a kind.”

Lee's close friends have set up a fundraising campaign to help Cassie the children pay for home improvements that Lee, a Site Supervisor for NPH Groundworks, was working on at the time of his death.

A link to the fundraiser can be found here.