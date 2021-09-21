Published: 6:33 PM September 21, 2021

Hundreds of people paid tribute to Belvinder Kaur, giving her a "queen's send-off" at the Sikh temple in Bramford Road, Ipswich.

The funeral, which took place on Thursday, September 16, was escorted by Suffolk police and highways traffic control.

There were eight family cars and two coaches, with some family and friends travelling a long distance to pay their respects during the funeral period.

Horses at the funeral of Belvinder Kaur - Credit: Family of Belvinder Kaur

Floral tributes included a display in the shape of a sewing machine, created by Christine's Florist in tribute to the much-loved great-grandmother's talent for tailoring.

Belvinder was married to Harcharan Singh, trustee of the Ipswich Guru Nanak Temple, for 55 years.

She had five children, Popinder Singh, Dharvinder Singh, Nilam Kaur, Chanchla Kaur and Satvinder Singh, as well as 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

A sewing machine floral tribute to Belvinder Kaur - Credit: Christine's Florist

The 71-year-old was born in Stepney Green in London, but moved to Ipswich when she married and spent most of her life in Suffolk.

She travelled around the world, including to Europe, Canada and America.

Belvinder Kaur of Ipswich - Credit: Family of Belvinder Kaur

Her grandchildren said: "She was known as a sewing queen because she loved sewing for her family.

"Indian tailoring and cookery were her hobbies, and she had a lot of people to sew for, including her family in London as well as in Ipswich.

"She also loved floristry, went on a couple of courses and designed her own bouquets. She loved flowers."

Some of the floral tributes to Belvinder Kaur - Credit: Christine's Florist

They said that all her family "sent her off as a queen", adding: "She will always remain in their hearts and will never be forgotten.

"She was very well respected and well known in the community,"

Some of Belvinder's favourite Indian gift foods were prepared at the temple and presented to people who went to her funeral to keep as mementoes.

Grandson Tony said: "She had an amazing personality that shone through everything she did, from making people feel welcome to giving wise words of advice when we needed them."

A floral tribute to Belvinder Kaur - Credit: Christine's Florist

He added that she always gave her whole family her "unconditional love and full and unerring support".

Since Belvinder passed away on September 7, the family has been overwhelmed by all the heartfelt condolences which have been sent in to them.