Tributes to former bus driver who 'would do anything for anybody'

Judy Rimmer

Published: 4:30 PM March 9, 2021   
John Marks of Ipswich, who has died aged 69, in his garden

John Marks of Ipswich, who has died aged 69, in his garden

Tributes are being paid to much-loved former Ipswich bus driver John Marks, who has died aged 69.

The loving husband, father and grandad, who lived in the Chantry area, died at St Elizabeth Hospice on January 30 after a long battle with cancer.

John Marks, second left, with a family group at a get-together at Christmas 2019

John Marks, second left, with a family group at a get-together at Christmas 2019

Wife Sue said: "He just loved life, and he was always making people laugh. Even when he was having cancer treatment at the hospital, he would say things to make people laugh.

"He would do anything for anybody. If someone had a problem in the street, even though he wasn't feeling well himself, he would always help them.

John Marks, who has passed away aged 69, with his wife, Sue

John Marks, who has passed away aged 69, with his wife, Sue

"If someone didn't have any food, he would buy them some, and if someone needed to go to the hospital, he would drive them there."

Because he was such a good neighbour, Mr Marks was nominated for Tenant of the Year in the Ipswich Borough Council Tenant Awards last autumn.

Son Jordan's graduation was a proud moment for John Marks

Son Jordan's graduation was a proud moment for John Marks

He and his wife were invited to a presentation evening at the Town Hall, although this sadly could not go ahead because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Marks worked for Ipswich Buses from 1976 until 1993, when he stopped work due to ill-health.

"He started as a conductor, when there were two-man buses with a driver and conductor, and then drove the buses," Mrs Marks said. 

The couple were together for 27 years and were married for 26 years.

John Marks at the wedding of his daughter, Barbie

John Marks at the wedding of his daughter, Barbie

John was a father to Jason,  Andrew, Barbie, Barry, Melissa, Robert, Michael and Jordan, and had grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also much missed by mum Vera, brother Bernard, and sister, Phyllis. 

Mrs Marks said: "One of his proudest moments was  the graduation of Jordan - he was the first one in our family to go to university.

"Another of his proudest moments was being at the wedding of his daughter, Barbie."  

John Marks with his son Jason and grandson Jaiden  

John Marks with his son Jason and grandson Jaiden

Sadly, most of his family had not been able to see him much during the last year of his life due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He loved animals, and had two cats, two dogs and Koi carp, and also loved the birds and wildlife in his garden.

He made bird boxes during activity sessions at the hospice when he was treated there in the past, and took bird seed to the Blue Cross at Wherstead.

John Marks with wife Sue and son Jordan

John Marks with wife Sue and son Jordan

Mrs Marks said: "I would like to thank his nurse specialist at Ipswich Hospital, Charlotte Etheridge, who was great." She also said the staff at the hospice had been fantastic.

If you would like to pay tribute to a loved one, send us the details using this link.




