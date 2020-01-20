E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Obscene image removed from side of A12

PUBLISHED: 18:33 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:33 20 January 2020

The obscene image appears to have been taken down Picture: ALTITUDE ASPECTS

The obscene image appears to have been taken down Picture: ALTITUDE ASPECTS

Archant

A giant image of male genitalia constructed of tyres - which "amused" drivers on the A12 today - has been removed.

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELSAn obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Motorists spotted the image - believed to be 50ft long - alongside a crude four-letter word on the road at Martlesham Heath.

It was created using tyres on top of an irrigation reservoir, between the BP garage and Foxhall Roundabout.

MORE: Obscene image pops up on side of A12

But an aerial photograph of the site, taken by Altitude Aspects, taken this afternoon appears to show the image has been taken down.

Speaking earlier, motorist Andrew Daniels, who spotted the image, said: "It was amusing. I think some kids have been having some fun. We had to do two passes as we couldn't believe what we had seen."

